January 17, 2026
Top 5 Nigerian Podcasts You Should Check Out This Weekend 

by YNaija
It's another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.  On this episode of the podcast, the hosts discuss new year predictions by Pastor Adeboye and Nostradamus. They also delve into conversations on culture and sports in...
Ageism in the Nigerian Workforce: A Crippling Constraint on a Nation’s Potential | Stephen Chukwumah

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. Submarine And A Roach

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts discuss new year predictions by Pastor Adeboye and Nostradamus. They also delve into conversations on culture and sports in Nigeria.

  1. Afropolitan

This episode features an interview with digital creator, “The Odditty” as the hosts discuss freedom, authenticity and the struggle that comes with building a life on your own terms. 

  1. So Nigerian 

This episode features a discussion on the effect of the japa wave on marriages and relationships, the definition of shared values and their impact on relocations.

  1. 234 Essential 

On this episode, the hosts discuss the difficulties in living in either Lagos or Abuja, the commute in Lagos and the creative culture around the city.

  1. Afrobeat: With An S

Dami and Deji start this episode of the podcast after the holidays discussing new music, and a rundown of the top artists and albums in 2025.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
