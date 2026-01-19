Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Poverty Gets Less Than 1% in Nigeria’s 2026 Budget

StateCraft Inc. Celebrates Women Shaping Governance, Economy, and Society with the 2025 WBTS 50 Under 50 List

Poverty gets less than 1% in Nigeria’s 2026 budget

ADC raises red flag over Nigeria–US health deal

Rivers groups push back against move to oust Fubara

NDLEA nabs fugitive drug boss after 12-year manhunt

Akpabio hails Super Eagles after AFCON bronze finish

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Only a small portion of the Federal Government’s proposed 2026 budget is earmarked for poverty relief. Out of a total spending plan of ₦58.47 trillion, about ₦206.5 billion has been allocated to poverty-related projects, representing less than 1% of the total.

Budget data shows this equals roughly 0.35% of total spending, or 0.89% of the ₦23.21 trillion capital budget. Most of the funds sit under the Service Wide Vote.

Two recurrent items under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy account for ₦200 billion. Without these, ministries and agencies share just ₦6.5 billion. Smaller projects include ₦63 million for poverty programmes in Zamfara North.

ADC raises red flag over Nigeria–US health deal

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised concerns about a recent health cooperation deal signed between Nigeria and the United States, urging the federal government to clearly explain its terms. The ADC said there are conflicting interpretations surrounding the agreement.

The five-year memorandum, signed in December, aims to boost Nigeria’s health system, with special attention on Christian faith-based health providers. It covers services such as HIV treatment, malaria control, tuberculosis care, polio eradication, and maternal and child health.

The US plans to provide about 2.1 billion dollars in funding, while Nigeria is expected to raise its health spending by nearly 3 billion dollars. However, the US retains the right to suspend the deal if it conflicts with its foreign policy interests.

Rivers groups push back against move to oust Fubara

Strong opposition has greeted the impeachment attempt against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, with the Ijaw National Congress saying the people do not support the move. The group urged lawmakers loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike to abandon the plan.

The Rivers State Elders and Leaders Council also condemned the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly, accusing it of hiding personal interests behind constitutional claims. Both groups warned that the process is bound to fail.

INC president Benjamin Okaba described the impeachment as pointless and driven by vendetta, calling out Ijaw lawmakers backing the move as betrayers of their own.

NDLEA nabs fugitive drug boss after 12-year manhunt

A long search ended on Friday as NDLEA officers arrested Lekan Jimoh, also known as Kanmo-Kanmo, in Owode, Ogun State. He had been wanted for over a decade for the killing of three NDLEA officers during a failed arrest in 2014.

Agency spokesman Femi Babafemi said officers tracked Jimoh using intelligence and recovered 69 kilogrammes of skunk and other cannabis at the time of arrest.

Jimoh had escaped several raids in the past, including one in 2023 when nearly two tonnes of drugs were seized from his home. NDLEA described the arrest as a major step in bringing long-running fugitives to justice.

Akpabio hails Super Eagles after AFCON bronze finish

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has praised the Super Eagles for claiming third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He described the achievement as a proud moment for the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Akpabio said the Eagles’ win over Egypt showed skill, discipline and strong determination, applauding the players’ efforts throughout the tournament.

He noted that the result reflects Nigeria’s resilience and football talent, urging the team to take pride in the bronze medal. Akpabio added that the victory should inspire the players to aim higher, saying their success has lifted the spirits of millions of Nigerians.