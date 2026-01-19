Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Top 5 Stories of the Day | Tinubu Directs Security Agencies to Eradicate Insecurity by 2025

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ECOWAS Set to End Air Ticket Taxes by 2026

This weekend was a relatively calm one, with exciting news from the entertainment front, an AFCON win, and the loss of a blossoming young Fuji artist.

Senegal Takes Win On 2025 AFCON

Fuji Star And Popular Backup Dancer For Pasuma ‘Destiny Boy’ Passes Away

Chimamanda To Begin Lawsuit On Hospital Responsible For Her Son’s Death

Singer Portable Denied Bail, Remains in Police Custody

Seun Kuti And Peter Okoye Squash Three-Year-Old Feud

Senegal Takes Win On 2025 AFCON

The 2025 AFCON was concluded on Sunday night, with Senegal taking home the win in the last match against Morocco.

Whilst the match was a tense one, with controversial actions, including the decision of the Senegal team and their officials to watch off the pitch due to disagreements on how the game was being run by the Moroccan authorities, the game ended in a win for Senegal.

Nigeria was also awarded bronze at the end of the AFCON tournament.

Fuji Star, And Popular Backup Dancer For Pasuma ‘Destiny Boy’ Passes Away

The young artiste who went viral while he was a teenager for his dancing and remixing of popular songs with a Fuji version was reported to have passed away over the weekend.

The 22 year old began his career as a back up dancer for Fuji Veteran, Pasuma and gained more social recognition when he made a Fuji remix of Davido’s ‘IF.’

After the news of his death broke, celebrities and fans began to pay their respects to the young artiste.

Chimamanda To Begin Lawsuit On Hospital Responsible For Her Son’s Death

The renowned author whose 21 month old son reportedly died due to negligence at Euracare hospital in Lagos is said to have begun preparations on a lawsuit against the hospital.

The Lagos state government also promised the author that there would be investigations into the case, with the president of Nigeria sending condolences to the family on their loss.

Singer Portable Denied Bail, Remains In Police Custody

Controversial singer popularly known as Portable has been denied bail and remains in prison since his arrest over a week ago.

While arraigned before a federal high court in Ogun State, the singer’s bail appeal was denied by the presiding judge, with a date for consideration set the 19th of January.

The singer also reportedly welcomed a child with his partner over the weekend.

Seun Kuti And Peter Okoye Squash Three-Year-Old Feud

The two singers who got into a public feud in 2023 over opposing political views took to social media to express their frustration and displeasure towards each other.

While the disagreement began due to political differences, it quickly spiraled into a bigger issue that became a huge social media war. However, the two were recently spotted together at an event in Lagos, where they shared pleasantries, leading fans to believe they had squashed their three year old feud.