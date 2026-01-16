The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Art Exhibitions to Visit in Lagos Before the Month Ends

YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

After getting into a new relationship, a doctor finds out that his relationship could change the fate of the world as he knew it.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Greenland 2: Migration

After a comet strike decimates a large majority of the planet, a family is forced to leave the safety of their Greenland bunker in search of a new home on a decimated planet.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

After a lavish party ends with a murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery behind the unexplained murder.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Materialists

When a young and ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself caught between what seems like a picture perfect relationship and her imperfect ex boyfriend, she has to make a decision.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Boyfriend Season 2

This Japanese reality show explores the dating and romantic lives of ten men who live, and work together.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Smallville

An adopted son of a couple realizes he is blessed with supernatural powers, and begins to hide his new abilities from everyone.

It is an old supernatural series that recently got added to Netflix.

The Darwin Incident

This Japanese science fiction follows the life of a boy half human, half chimpanzee who faces trials while trying to live a life as a normal high school student.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Super Nowa

This movie follows the story of a young girl who finds herself in a competition that requires her to step out of her comfort zone and face her fears.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Spring Fever

After making the move to a quiet rural town to heal from heartbreak, a withdrawn teacher finds herself rediscovering warmth and happiness through the appearance of a local man in the town.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Night Manager

This follows the life of a former British soldier, and the night manager of a renowned hotel who gets hired by an intelligence officer to go undercover into the inner circle of an arms dealer.

It is available for streaming on Prime video.