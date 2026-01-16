The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
After getting into a new relationship, a doctor finds out that his relationship could change the fate of the world as he knew it.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Greenland 2: Migration
After a comet strike decimates a large majority of the planet, a family is forced to leave the safety of their Greenland bunker in search of a new home on a decimated planet.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
After a lavish party ends with a murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery behind the unexplained murder.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Materialists
When a young and ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself caught between what seems like a picture perfect relationship and her imperfect ex boyfriend, she has to make a decision.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- The Boyfriend Season 2
This Japanese reality show explores the dating and romantic lives of ten men who live, and work together.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Smallville
An adopted son of a couple realizes he is blessed with supernatural powers, and begins to hide his new abilities from everyone.
It is an old supernatural series that recently got added to Netflix.
- The Darwin Incident
This Japanese science fiction follows the life of a boy half human, half chimpanzee who faces trials while trying to live a life as a normal high school student.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Super Nowa
This movie follows the story of a young girl who finds herself in a competition that requires her to step out of her comfort zone and face her fears.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.
- Spring Fever
After making the move to a quiet rural town to heal from heartbreak, a withdrawn teacher finds herself rediscovering warmth and happiness through the appearance of a local man in the town.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.
- The Night Manager
This follows the life of a former British soldier, and the night manager of a renowned hotel who gets hired by an intelligence officer to go undercover into the inner circle of an arms dealer.
It is available for streaming on Prime video.