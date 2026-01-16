theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 16, 2026
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (January 16th-18th)

The holiday festivities might be over, but Lagos has not run short of events to attend to bring a little bit of excitement and joy into your week. From dancing classes to raves and poetry meetings, food-centric events, and art classes, there is something for everyone.  This event revolves around food, cultural understanding, and an...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The holiday festivities might be over, but Lagos has not run short of events to attend to bring a little bit of excitement and joy into your week. From dancing classes to raves and poetry meetings, food-centric events, and art classes, there is something for everyone. 

  1. Around The Table

This event revolves around food, cultural understanding, and an intimate space. It is happening on the 16th of January. 

  1. Togetherness In Lagos 

Perfect for lovers of poetry and live music, this event is happening on the 16th of January and features talented poets and DJs.

  1. Vision Board & Sip

This event is perfect for people hoping to start the year organised with like-minded people, and it is happening on the 17th of January.

  1. Relapse 

Happening on the 17th of January, this rave is perfect for house music lovers. It is also the perfect way to begin your weekend.

  1. Pottery And Clay Painting
This event is perfect for art enthusiasts and creatives who hope to develop a talent in pottery, and it is happening on the 17th of January. 

  1. Ajara Pop Up

This event is perfect for food lovers and cooking enthusiasts who enjoy the chance to try new flavours. It is happening on the 17th of January. 

  1. SMWR

This event is the perfect opportunity for ravers to attend their first rave of the year, and it is happening on Saturday, the 17th of January.

  1. Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Happening on the 17th of January, this event is perfect for film enthusiasts and art lovers. 

  1. Matcha And Gossip 

Happening on the 18th of January, this event is the perfect way to close out your weekend in a calm, intimate atmosphere.

  1. Macrame Knotty Loops 

Perfect for those looking to pick up a new hobby or side project this new year, this creative workshop is happening on the 18th of January.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
