Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (January 16th-18th)

The holiday festivities might be over, but Lagos has not run short of events to attend to bring a little bit of excitement and joy into your week. From dancing classes to raves and poetry meetings, food-centric events, and art classes, there is something for everyone.
- Around The Table
This event revolves around food, cultural understanding, and an intimate space. It is happening on the 16th of January.
- Togetherness In Lagos
Perfect for lovers of poetry and live music, this event is happening on the 16th of January and features talented poets and DJs.
- Vision Board & Sip
This event is perfect for people hoping to start the year organised with like-minded people, and it is happening on the 17th of January.
- Relapse
Happening on the 17th of January, this rave is perfect for house music lovers. It is also the perfect way to begin your weekend.
- Pottery And Clay Painting
\
This event is perfect for art enthusiasts and creatives who hope to develop a talent in pottery, and it is happening on the 17th of January.
- Ajara Pop Up
This event is perfect for food lovers and cooking enthusiasts who enjoy the chance to try new flavours. It is happening on the 17th of January.
- SMWR
This event is the perfect opportunity for ravers to attend their first rave of the year, and it is happening on Saturday, the 17th of January.
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Happening on the 17th of January, this event is perfect for film enthusiasts and art lovers.
- Matcha And Gossip
Happening on the 18th of January, this event is the perfect way to close out your weekend in a calm, intimate atmosphere.
- Macrame Knotty Loops
Perfect for those looking to pick up a new hobby or side project this new year, this creative workshop is happening on the 18th of January.