If Peter Obi Was Better, Nigerians Would Have Voted Him – Wike; Lagos Blue Rail Line Set to Commence Operations September 4 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

If Peter Obi Was Better, Nigerians Would Have Voted Him – Wike

Lagos Blue Rail Line Set to Commence Operations September 4

Gabon President Appeals For Global Support Amidst Military Uprising

I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP – Wike

Sanwo-Olu Urges Support for President Tinubu’s Administration

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

If Peter Obi Was Better, Nigerians Would Have Voted Him – Wike

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike shared his perspective on the 2023 presidential election. Wike asserted that had the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi, been a stronger candidate, he could have garnered more support from the Nigerian electorate during the February 25 polls.

Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, disclosed his endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) himself. When queried about Obi’s potential economic management, Wike declined to engage in speculation about individual candidates, emphasizing his focus on broader economic matters and President’s policies.

The ex-governor also noted that Nigerians’ choices at the polls reflect their assessment of candidates’ suitability. In the contested election, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, secured the third position, trailing behind Tinubu. Both the Labour Party and PDP candidates are presently challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner in court.

Lagos Blue Rail Line Set to Commence Operations September 4

Marking a milestone in Lagos’ urban transportation, the government of Lagos State has unveiled the commencement date for the first phase of the eagerly awaited Blue Rail Line.

Scheduled for September 4, the announcement was delivered by Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), at the Marina Train Station. Channels Television, in a statement, conveyed this pivotal development.

With a historical significance, the inaugural train journey is set to begin at 9 am on the same day. Notably, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be among the passengers on this landmark trip.

The journey will cover the route from Marina to the Mile 2 Train Station, marking a significant step toward improving Lagos’ urban transportation landscape.

Gabon President Appeals For Global Support Amidst Military Uprising

In a gripping video message, President Ali Bongo of Gabon urgently called on his international “friends” to rally support as military officers initiated a coup in the oil-rich Central African nation. Distressed and concerned, Bongo conveyed, “I’m sending a message to all friends that we have all over the world to tell them to make noise for (…) the people here who arrested me and my family.” The origins of the video remain undisclosed, adding to the unfolding uncertainty.

The military intervention occurred hours prior, as a contingent of Gabonese military officers assumed control on national television, declaring an end to the existing regime and annulling the election outcomes, including Bongo’s victory. Echoes of gunfire reverberated through the capital, Libreville, during the broadcast.

With an officer surrounded by a formation of army colonels, members of the elite Republican Guard, regular soldiers, and others, the announcement proclaimed the dissolution of “all the institutions of the republic.” This decisive move followed the national election authority’s declaration that Bongo had secured a third term in the recent election with 64.27 percent of the vote.

I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has responded resolutely to discussions surrounding his affiliation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Wike made clear that his status as a PDP member remains intact and that no one possesses the authority to suspend him from the party.

Amid his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the FCT minister, concerns arose regarding potential disciplinary actions by the PDP. When questioned about the appropriateness of his role within an APC-led government, Wike clarified that his primary objective is to support the administration and not to align with any particular party.

“Governance is not about party. Party is a vehicle that conveys you,” Wike asserted. “I’m here to support the president who has confidence in me. I owe nobody an apology.”

Addressing possible repercussions, Wike queried the feasibility of his suspension, rhetorically asking, “How can anybody talk about expelling me? With all due respect, I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it.”

Affirming his loyalty to the PDP, Wike highlighted his dedication to principles of fairness, equity, and justice. He underscored his commitment to fostering national progress and advocated for the discipline of those who have violated the party’s constitution.

Sanwo-Olu Urges Support for President Tinubu’s Administration

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has appealed to Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration, emphasizing the importance of resolute decisions to elevate the nation’s state. Speaking following a courtesy call on Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the necessity of bold measures to uplift the country to a level of widespread comfort and prosperity. He expressed optimism that the path of reform would ultimately lead to favorable outcomes.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “We have to continue to encourage and support him and encourage our citizens as well that we see a bright light down the tunnel. Not doing anything is not an option.” Recognizing the inevitability of challenges along the way, he stressed that embracing transformation is crucial for national betterment.

Commending Oluremi Tinubu for her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), a program designed to empower women, youth, and children, Sanwo-Olu highlighted its alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Launched in June, the RHI resonates with similar policy objectives and demonstrates a commitment to strengthening vulnerable groups and improving education.

“We have to encourage her on the Renewed Hope Initiative which we have all heard about, which she is championing with other first ladies and of course the wife of the vice-president, because it complements what Mr. President is doing,” Sanwo-Olu stated. He praised the First Lady’s focus on enhancing educational opportunities and providing support for the marginalized, recognizing her substantial contribution to national development.