FG’s N5bn Subsidy Removal Palliative To States Revealed to be a Loan; Tobi Amusan Cleared of Anti-Doping Violation by AIU | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG’s N5bn Subsidy Removal Palliative To States Revealed to be a Loan

Tobi Amusan Cleared of Anti-Doping Violation by AIU

President Tinubu: Subsidy Removal Challenges Will Pave Way for a Brighter Future

UNICAL Dean Suspended Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations

DSS Withdraws Firearms Charges Against Emefiele

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

FG’s N5bn Subsidy Removal Palliative To States Revealed to be a Loan

In a strategic move aimed at mitigating the repercussions of the removal of petrol subsidy, the federal government has extended financial assistance to states in the form of a loan, according to a recent report by TheCable.

Earlier, a comprehensive relief package amounting to N5 billion was unveiled by the federal government for each state across the nation, encompassing the federal capital territory (FCT).

Speaking at the conclusion of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State emphasized that this palliative initiative was designed to empower state governments in procuring essential commodities. Zulum revealed that this aid would facilitate the acquisition of 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers. The intent behind this move is to alleviate the burgeoning food scarcity concerns that have gripped the nation.

However, the dynamics of this assistance package hold a notable nuance. An internal memo circulated to governors titled “Re: Distribution of Palliatives – Terms of FG Facility,” authored by Asishana Okauru, the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), shed light on the details. Okauru conveyed the potential for states to make an independent choice regarding their participation in this offer. In the event that a state opts out, a stipulated sum of N2 billion would need to be reimbursed.

In this illuminating memo, the financial terms of the facility are succinctly outlined:

Facility size: N4,000,000,000.00

Loan component: N1,920,000,000.00 (48%)

FGN Grant: N2,080,000,000.00 (52%)

Beneficiary: Each state government

Tenure: 20 months

Interest Rate: Nil

Moratorium: Three months

Repayment Mode: Monthly

Repayment Amount: N120,000,000.00

Security: Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO)

The clarity of the memo underscores that this offering is not obligatory. States that find the terms unsuitable for their financial situation have the prerogative to abstain from participation. In such cases, the states are required to refund the N2 billion that has already been disbursed to them.

Tobi Amusan Cleared of Anti-Doping Violation by AIU

Tobi Amusan, the Nigerian athlete, has been exonerated from an alleged anti-doping rule violation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). This pivotal decision was formally announced by the AIU in a statement released on Thursday.

The AIU, which operates under the umbrella of World Athletics, disclosed that Amusan’s suspension has been revoked with immediate effect. The initial provisional suspension, which had been imposed in July, was rooted in allegations that Amusan had missed three drug tests within a 12-month period.

This development led to her case being transferred to a disciplinary tribunal, casting uncertainty over her participation in international athletics competitions. Regrettably, this also resulted in her exclusion from the roster of athletes representing Nigeria in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Her name, although listed on the World Athletics official roster for the event, carried the caveat that her involvement hinged on the outcome of her case with the AIU.

In its latest pronouncement, the AIU revealed that a “majority decision” from the disciplinary tribunal concluded that Amusan did not breach the anti-doping rule that pertains to three instances of unavailability for testing within a one-year span. Consequently, this ruling holds paramount significance, as it grants Amusan the opportunity to actively compete and defend her women’s 100m hurdles title at the forthcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

However, the statement also acknowledged that Brett Clothier, the head of the AIU, is inclined to review the tribunal’s rationale in detail. Based on this evaluation, the AIU may consider invoking its right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the stipulated timeframe.

President Tinubu: Subsidy Removal Challenges Will Pave Way for a Brighter Future

President Bola Tinubu affirms that the hardships currently experienced by Nigerians in the wake of the petrol subsidy removal are integral to shaping a brighter tomorrow. Tinubu’s remarks came forth during the public unveiling of “Brutally Frank,” the autobiographical work of Edwin Clark, a prominent figure behind the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Represented by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Tinubu drew an analogy between the challenges ensuing from the subsidy removal and the pains of childbirth. He astutely pointed out that just as the birthing process involves discomfort, these prevailing difficulties signify the birth pangs of a renewed nation.

Tinubu conveyed that while the solutions to Nigeria’s multifaceted problems may not manifest instantly, active engagement and participation by all citizens remain paramount. He underscored that despite the immediate adversity, measures are being implemented to alleviate the impact on the populace. Notably, he revealed that substantial efforts have been undertaken, including the dispatch of 100 trucks laden with fertilizers and grains to states, with additional consignments en route.

Tinubu’s representative, Akume, articulated the essence of the President’s message: “Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there.”

He iterated the understanding that the transition phase, symbolized by the removal of the fuel subsidy, has introduced certain challenges. However, he emphasized the concerted efforts to mitigate the fallout through tangible palliative measures.

UNICAL Dean Suspended Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) administration has taken decisive action by suspending Cyril Ndifon, the dean of the faculty of law, in response to allegations of sexual harassment. The suspension was formalized through a letter signed by Gabriel Egbe, the registrar of the university, on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a group of female students, spearheaded by Benedict Otu, the president of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), organized a protest demanding the removal of Ndifon from his position. The students, donned in white shirts and black skirts, chanted slogans urging Ndifon’s departure and carried placards bearing impactful messages. Some of the slogans included: “Ndifon, go! go!”, “Enough of law school list manipulation”, and “Professor Ndifon must go for our sanity.”

The university authorities promptly initiated an investigation into the allegations on Wednesday, responding to the concerns raised by the protesting students.

The suspension of Ndifon is pending a comprehensive investigation into the accusations, and it is set to be effective from August 17, 2023. The university’s letter, referring to previous correspondences on the matter, cited Ndifon’s alleged violation of the institution’s regulations and policies. The suspension decision is tied to Ndifon’s handling of a query issued by the university’s management.

In accordance with the suspension directives, Ndifon is required to transfer all university property under his possession and relinquish his official responsibilities prior to vacating his office. Moreover, he is instructed to abstain from the university premises unless summoned by the investigative panel overseeing the case.

DSS Withdraws Firearms Charges Against Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has withdrawn the firearms charges that were levied against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. The charges were formally dropped on Thursday, leading to a subsequent decision by Justice Nicholas Oweibo to strike out the charges “for want of diligent prosecution.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, had previously made an oral application for the withdrawal of the charges against Emefiele. This move was prompted by the emergence of new facts and circumstances requiring further investigation. Abubakar urged the court to accept the application.

Emefiele’s legal counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), emphasized that such an application should be in writing and voiced concerns over the withdrawal process. Daudu asserted, “In the interest of justice, we need to prevent abuse of legal processes. I urge the court to reject the application and order the learned DPP to go on with today’s business.”

Following these arguments, the court had adjourned the matter for a ruling, leading to the withdrawal of the firearms charges against Emefiele.

It is worth noting that the withdrawal of these charges is tied to a broader legal context. News had emerged that corruption charges were being pursued against Emefiele before a court in Abuja. This subsequent development is a separate case, specifically related to alleged procurement activities involving the purchase of vehicles and armored buses valued at approximately N6.9 billion.

In connection to the aforementioned procurement case, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adjourned proceedings until August 23. The arraignment of Emefiele and his co-defendants, including a female CBN employee and a company allegedly associated with her, could not proceed due to health-related reasons for one of the defendants.