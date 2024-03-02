Top 5 Podcasts of The Week| Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

Menisms

Mavins Record artist Bayanni is featured in this week’s episode of Menisms. The singer is welcomed to the studio by the guys as he opens up about his life before he became a hot shot and talented singer. The artist explained how one DM from Don Jazzy changed the trajectory of his life, catapulting him into a superstar.

The Honest Bunch

The four hosts of Honest Bunch introduce SeyiLaw to the most talked about podcast show in Nigeria. On the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, SeyiLaw and the hosts discuss the issue of cyberbullying and how it truly affects the minds and creativity of the recipients in the entertainment industry. SeyiLaw opened up about how he’s observed cyberbullying and his archnemesis in the industry.

I Said What I Said

The two hilarious and fan-favourite hosts invite their first guest of the season in this all-new episode of I Said What I Said. Nigerian rapper, lawyer and activist Falz graced the podcast as he shared an insight into his life as of late, his recent interest in crochet outfits, his music and other matters involving sexual gratification and building a family.

BTS Podcast

Beatrice, Tammy and Sharon welcome you to the BTS Podcast, where they inform you of the latest happenings on social media and outside of it.

Loose Talk

On this juicy and hilarious episode, the guys discuss the Omah Lay saga, which broke the internet and transcended Nigerian X (formerly Twitter). They also talk about classical artist Eedris Abdulkareem and his confession in the Nigerian media.