‘Beyond The Veil’ Returns For Season 2 on June 7 on Prime Video

Beyond The Veil series

Beyond The Veil, a Nollywood drama series has been renewed for season two, which will be released on Prime Video on June 7, 2024.

The critically acclaimed series stars Ame Aiyejina, Jemima Osunde, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Yakubu Muhammed, Eds Eramiha, and more.

Beyond The Veil

Created for television by Sifa Asani Gowon and Nadine Ibrahim, the story focuses on five northern Nigerian women navigating life and its unpredictable situations.

Together, these five women explore the intricacies of love, friendships, careers and culture shocks.

The positive reviews given to ‘Beyond The Veil’ have encouraged the show producers to renew the series for a season two, to be released on June 7.

‘Beyond The Veil’ is praised for having paid great attention and details to the making of the series as the characters are well represented and reflect Nigeria today.

