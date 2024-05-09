In Anticipation of the 2024 AMVCAs, Here Are The 2023 Winners of AMVCAs

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs), one of the biggest award shows in Nigeria and Africa, will take place on May 11, recording the attendance of multiple celebrities and influencers from all genres of the Nigerian and African entertainment industry.

The AMVCAs have, since its inception, been filled with different emotions, of which two are the most common: disappointments and ecstasy. Watching your faves win an award in a category which they deserve can be ecstatic, and seeing them snubbed of an award, well, that can make a person question their skills and place in the industry.

However, in anticipation of the 2024 AMVCAs, we are going down memory lane back to 2023 as we see the AMVCA winners of the highly anticipated categories and compare them to the categories’ nominees in 2024.

2023 was a year of hits and misses in the entertainment industry, along with excitement and losses, which were well represented at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

There were many first-time award winners and others who lost their winning streaks, but in this article, we will focus on the top and most coveted awards at the AMVCAs and their winners at the 2023 award show.

The most coveted award categories in the 2023 AMVCAs were the following:

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV)

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV)

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV)

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV)

Best Movie

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

While the AMVCAs have reviewed the categories of the awards for this year, here are the categories including the most coveted awards for the 10th edition of AMVCAs include:

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Movie

Best Director

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

On May 20, 2023, Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye won her first award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for the ‘Best Actress In A Comedy’ for her role in Selina.

Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggy) won the award for the ‘Best Actor in a Comedy’ for his role in Inside Life, making it his second win in the category two years in a row.

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate and actor Tobi Bakre came out victorious as he won the award for the Best Actor in a Drama for his excellent role in Brotherhood, a category he fought toe-to-toe with Chidi Mokeme.

Osas Ighodaro took home the award for the Best Actress in a Drama that night with her skills in Man of God.

The Best Movie award was Kunle Afolayan who took the award home for his film Anikulapo.

Best Director award was handed to Loukman Ali for his show of talent in directing Brotherhood.

The award for the Best Supporting Actor was given to Abdisattar Ahmed â€“ Gacal while Efe Irele was the winner of the Best Supporting Actress for Four Four Forty Four.

In this year’s 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, we have the following nominees.

Best Lead Actor

Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Gabriel Afolayan (This Is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunnu)

Blood Vessel (Charles Okpaleke)

The Black Book (Editi Effiong)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Bolanle Austin Peters)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko, Bose Oshin, Ajoke Sliva and Guy Hibbert)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasa)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele)

Best Director

CJ Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

BB Sasore (Breath of Life)

Best Supporting Actress

Eliane Umuhire (OMEN)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Fathia Balogun (Jagun Jagun)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Ajoke Silva (Over The Bridge)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Greg Ojefua (This is Lagos)

Ibrahim Yekini (Jagun Jagun)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)