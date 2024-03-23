Top 5 Podcasts of The Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, who are updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top five podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you will also catch up on these top five podcasts.

Here are the top 5 podcasts of the week

  1. Menisms
This episode features the online doctor and influencer, ‘Aproko Doctor, ’ as the hosts of Menisms discuss men’s health, focusing on conversations that most would rather ignore, such as erectile dysfunction, stress and the effect it holds in a man.

  1. The Honest Bunch Podcast
Addiction can be a cruel thing regardless of how minuscule the thing appears to be; however, being addicted to harmful products such as weed and alcohol can damage a person’s health and relationship with those around. In this week’s episode, the hosts of The Honest Bunch talk about the dangers of addiction with Nigerian artist Solidstar.

  1. I Said What I Said

This week’s episode is an eye-opener as the ladies discuss the joys and woes of conducting business with friends. Joined by Dami and Reike, FK and Jollz discuss the intricacies of starting a business together and the complications and benefits that come with it.

  1. BTS Podcast
As usual, the ladies bring you up to speed by giving you tea on the hilarious and shocking tales you may have missed on the internet this past week, including their opinions regarding the issues.

  1. Submarine and a Roach

These three modern-day revolutionaries take on the world with their latest episode; they discuss the religious conspiracies of Pastor Chris Oyakilome concerning the 5G and whether he was the culprit who damaged the undersea cables to prevent Nigerians from using the 5G network. But that is not all, as these men deliver perfect and synchronised humour in their podcasts.

