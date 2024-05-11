Favourite Outfits From The AMVCA Cultural Day

Tacha on AMVCA Cultural Day

The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) began yesterday, May 10, with its Cultural Day, inviting all celebrities, actors and actresses to wear traditional outfits.

Titled “Cultural Day, a day and night of dazzling splendour”, the Nigerian celebrities who participated in this event spared no coins as they came out in what might be presumed to be their best traditional outfits yet.
Although the award event will occur today, May 11, the looks we saw from the AMVCA Cultural Day left us mesmerised and wanting more. Here are some of the looks we happen to love from the event while we wait for the award show that will begin in a few hours.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 11, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 10, 2024

Events To Attend This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 9, 2024

In Anticipation of the 2024 AMVCAs, Here Are The 2023 Winners of AMVCAs

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs), one of the biggest award shows in Nigeria and Africa, will take place ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 6, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Whitemoney, Teni, Dammy Krane, Wofai Fada, Davido x Wizkid

Wofai Fada’s in-laws reject marriage to their son The internet was agog to discover Nigerian actress Wofai Fada was on ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 4, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 2, 2024

Top 10 Content Creators of 2024 So Far

2024 has been a year of surprises, growth, and successful collaborations between content creators in Nigeria. These entertainers have proven ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail