Favourite Outfits From The AMVCA Cultural Day

The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) began yesterday, May 10, with its Cultural Day, inviting all celebrities, actors and actresses to wear traditional outfits.

Titled “Cultural Day, a day and night of dazzling splendour”, the Nigerian celebrities who participated in this event spared no coins as they came out in what might be presumed to be their best traditional outfits yet.

Although the award event will occur today, May 11, the looks we saw from the AMVCA Cultural Day left us mesmerised and wanting more. Here are some of the looks we happen to love from the event while we wait for the award show that will begin in a few hours.