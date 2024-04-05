Events To Attend This Weekend in Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here Are The Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

Amapiano District

Amapiano District is back and better, as the event welcomes you into the new month with a bang. Undoubtedly one of the best Amapiano raves in Lagos, the event starts on April 5. Get your groove on this weekend and celebrate the survival of March as you show off your Amapiano moves.

Dang Women Fest

Calling all women! Dang Women Fest is happening on April 6 at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos. The women-only event is hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, the CEO of Dang (Diary of a Naija Girl).

The Zodiac Party

In celebration of the zodiac sign Aries, the Zodiac Party is organising a glow-in-the-dark party where Nigerians can rave all night long to their wildest dreams. The event will be held on April 6 and feature appearances from celebrities like Crayon, Liya, Tobi Peter, and more. The Zodiac Party will be held at NexThought Production and Services, Lekki.

Grill At The Beach

Tell a friend to tell a friend that The Good Beach is hosting a ‘Grill At The Beach’ party on April 6. The event promises an excellent time with music performances, food and great music to bop to.

Mob House

How diversified is your music taste? The Mob House party encompasses five genres of music, all suited to your taste. Dance the night away to Trap, Alte, Hip Hop, Drill, and Afro House. The event is held on April 6 at The Lighthouse Bar, 123 Admiralty Way.

Man Talk Woman Talk

Enjoy a stage play at Terra Kulture Lawn. ‘Man Talk Woman Talk’ is a joint production between Nevana Productions and Terra Kulture. Join Stanley Okeke, Joy Nmezi, and others at Terra Kulture Lawn, Tiramiyu Savage, Victoria Island.

Laugh Therapy

If you need a good laugh and some dopamine, ‘Laugh Therapy’ is an excellent choice. The event promises hilarious moments with comedians on April 7 at Ahava Cafe.