The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

One of the iconic paranormal comedy films in the movie industry returns to the cinema with a new instalment. The Spengler family discover an ancient artefact, which releases an evil spirit into the world.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black returns for a fourth instalment in this hilarious, adventurous animation as Panda fights alongside the gang to save the world from a villain.

A Taste of Sin

Faith and righteousness are tempted in this film as two pastors, seduced by desire and wealth, respectively, seek to survive without losing their way with God.

Irish Wish

Maddie finds true love in Ireland when a wish for true love is made after realising her best friend is marrying the man of her dreams.

3 Body Problem

Across space and time, five intelligent friends discover a shocking realisation concerning the laws of science and how they threaten human existence on Earth.

Road House

A former UFC fighter accepts a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse, but he soon learns that his past will always follow him regardless of how hard he tries to escape it and find peace.

Bottoms

Ayo Edebiri stars in this Amazon indie movie, which focuses on two teenage lesbians who establish a women’s self-defence club ahead of the battle with the football team.

Polite Society

What’s better to solve an issue than to flaunt your martial arts against your enemies? The Polite Society sees a young lady aspiring to become a stuntwoman investigate her sister’s soon-to-be in-laws and discover their ulterior motive.

Totally Killer

This hilarious horror follows a young lady travelling back in time before her mother’s friends were almost killed by a maniac in 1987.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

For the greater good, justice and freedom, different people with different ideologies band together to defeat the villain terrorising the city.