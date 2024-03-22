The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
One of the iconic paranormal comedy films in the movie industry returns to the cinema with a new instalment. The Spengler family discover an ancient artefact, which releases an evil spirit into the world.
- Kung Fu Panda 4
Jack Black returns for a fourth instalment in this hilarious, adventurous animation as Panda fights alongside the gang to save the world from a villain.
- A Taste of Sin
Faith and righteousness are tempted in this film as two pastors, seduced by desire and wealth, respectively, seek to survive without losing their way with God.
- Irish Wish
Maddie finds true love in Ireland when a wish for true love is made after realising her best friend is marrying the man of her dreams.
- 3 Body Problem
Across space and time, five intelligent friends discover a shocking realisation concerning the laws of science and how they threaten human existence on Earth.
- Road House
A former UFC fighter accepts a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse, but he soon learns that his past will always follow him regardless of how hard he tries to escape it and find peace.
- Bottoms
Ayo Edebiri stars in this Amazon indie movie, which focuses on two teenage lesbians who establish a women’s self-defence club ahead of the battle with the football team.
- Polite Society
What’s better to solve an issue than to flaunt your martial arts against your enemies? The Polite Society sees a young lady aspiring to become a stuntwoman investigate her sister’s soon-to-be in-laws and discover their ulterior motive.
- Totally Killer
This hilarious horror follows a young lady travelling back in time before her mother’s friends were almost killed by a maniac in 1987.
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
For the greater good, justice and freedom, different people with different ideologies band together to defeat the villain terrorising the city.
