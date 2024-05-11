Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Fubara Allegedly Plots to Demolish Rivers State’s House of Assembly

Fubara allegedly plots to demolish Rivers State’s House of Assembly

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fubara allegedly plots to demolish Rivers State’s House of Assembly

Rivers State has been in a state of unrest as the citizens witness the drama between Wike-backed lawmakers and the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who allegedly intends to demolish the House of Assembly.

One of Nyesom Wike’s lawmakers, Martin’s Amaewhule, raised the alarm when he saw the governor within the premises on an impromptu visit. Amaewhule notified the other lawmakers, who then called on the assistance of the police force to prevent the governor from destroying the House of Assembly.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has stated that he means to renovate the Assembly’s building and equip it with modern tools as he queried why his visit to the location was shocking when the building resided in Rivers State, a state under his leadership.

American fintech companies launch credit cards in Nigeria to provide dollars for SMEs

Two fintech companies, American Express and O3 Capital, have opened up branches in Nigeria as they aim to ease Nigerians of their need for dollars by launching their business cards.

O3 Capital, in collaboration with American Express, announced the launch of four new credit cards specifically created for Nigerian small and medium enterprises that carry out dollar-based transactions.

“American Express is excited to continue strengthening its presence in Nigeria and expand its reach across Africa. The first-ever American Express Business Card in the most populous African country will give us another way to support local businesses with their growth aspirations,” the President of Global Network Services, Amex, Mohammed Badi, explained.

Kaduna State welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of the Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Nigeria a few days ago for the promotion of the Invictus Games at the invitation of the Nigerian military high command.

The Royals were well-received upon their visit to Kaduna State, where they were greeted by the governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, who offered them Hausa attire to wear as they embraced his culture.

Nigeria debuted at the 2023 Invictus Games held in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry’s visit to the Northwestern part of Nigeria was captured on recordings as he and his wife were styled in traditional Hausa outfits.

Sarkodie disses Burna, Wizkid and Davido in new track

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has demanded the eyes and attention of Nigerian artists Burna, Davido and Wizkid in a new single titled “Brag”.

As the track’s title suggests, the artist, who has not dropped a song in half a year, compared himself to American rappers Kendrick Lamar and J Cole, calling them his real competition as he flaunts his self-acclaimed status in the African music industry.

“Wizkid came; I was already doing it. Davido started when I was improving it. And then Odogwu came through, Black Sherif to Asake. I’m still going; you thought I was losing it,” Sarkodie said.

Naira falls from best to worst performing currency

The Naira has taken a hit and has been named the worst-performing currency in the world currently by Bloomberg.

According to the latest Bloomberg report, the naira has made a 360Â° turn since it was named the best-performing currency just a month ago by Bloomberg.

Razia Khan, the Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered, spoke with Bloomberg, claiming that $1.3 billion in naira futures will possibly mature at the end of May, dampening the market sentiment.