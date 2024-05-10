Top 5 Stories Of The Day | House of Reps Instruct CBN to Suspend Cybersecurity Levy

House of Reps instruct CBN to suspend Cybersecurity Levy

Presidency reaffirms that Microsoft is not shutting down but only realigning roles

Tinubu makes attempt to clear debts, spends $1 billion on servicing debts

Davido vows to leave the industry after one last album due to online bullying

Kaduna State Government plans to relocate 359 schools due to insecurity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

House of Reps instruct CBN to suspend Cybersecurity Levy

Since the announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria enforcing the Cybersecurity Levy on Nigerians, there have been revolts against the policy as the House of Representatives is the latest to reject the policy, which is set to take effect starting May 20.

The House of Representatives has instructed the CBN to withdraw its circular, which states that all Nigerians will be charged 0.5% per transaction; this excludes the regular bank charges debited per transaction.

Earlier, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) also threatened to shut down the economy if the government did not order the withdrawal of the Cybersecurity Levy.

Presidency reaffirms that Microsoft is not shutting down but only realigning roles

The Presidency has addressed the circulating rumours about Microsoft shutting down after four years of operations in Nigeria.

According to Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, the global tech company is not shutting down the Lagos office of Microsoft’s Africa Development Centre.

He took to social media to clarify the information and shut down rumours, stating that “Microsoft, like any other organisation, is only re-aligning roles within the business, and few roles will certainly be impacted. Affected staff, less than 30, will be asked to apply for new roles within Microsoft â€“ a standard practice within the organisation.”

Tinubu makes attempt to clear debts, spends $1 billion on servicing debts

The federal government, driven by the goals of Tinubu’s administration, has spent $1.12 billion on servicing debts within the first three months of 2024.

According to reports from the Central Bank of Nigeria, debt service payments have increasingly become consistent over the past years as Nigeria is committed to servicing its foreign debts.

Further data reveal that the nation spent 70% of its dollar payments on debt service between January and March 2024 upon the President’s orders. Nigeria is said to owe China about $5 billion, and the World Bank Group is owed $14.9 billion.

Davido vows to leave the industry after one last album due to online bullying

Nigerian singer David Adeleke (Davido) has come out to address the circulating image of him in black lingerie. While the image looked to be doctored, it was believed by some people on the internet that the artist had indeed worn the outfit.

Davido responded to the allegations by posting the actual image where he was in a towel rather than lingerie. He then vowed to leave the industry after he released his last album, as the online trolling was becoming too much for him.

“Y’all n****s really want me out of the game that bad? Oya after next album, I no do again so una fit get peace,” he said.”

Kaduna State Government plans to relocate 359 schools due to insecurity

The Kaduna State Governor, UBA Sani, has announced his decision to relocate about 359 schools because of the rising rate of insecurity within the state.

Back in March 2024, bandits walked into a community and abducted 250 children and pupils who were later freed; however, the scars linger, hence why the governor has assured the relocation of the 359 schools from high-risk areas to safer communities.

“To ensure uninterrupted education for children residing in conflict-prone and terrorist-infested areas, this administration has commenced the merging of 359 schools with those situated in safer locations,” he said.