Events To Attend This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here Are The Events Happening In Lagos Today

May Vintage Party

Come with your friends to have a splendid time as the Big Birthday is hosting a party at the Hook Bar & Grill Lounge on May 31 at Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island.

Nostalgia: Back to the 90s

Return in time with your friends and lovers as you party with people who want to experience the groovy 90s theme in Mantra restaurant. You could make the night more interesting by styling yourself in 90s-inspired outfits. The event is on May 31 at Mantra Lagos, Adeolu Odeku St, Victoria Island.

Ruger at the Beach

Party with the internet sensation Ruger at the beach on June 1, at Wave Beach in Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki. The entry fee is ₦7,500 for students and ₦20,000 for VIPs.

Goal fest

Join social media influencer Do2dtun, DJ Neptune, and more at Goal Fest in June at the Federal Palace Hotel. Goal Fest is one of Nigeria’s biggest football festivals, so dress up in your best jersey outfits and network with like-minded people.

Champions League Final Watch Party

This event is specifically for all sports lovers who would like to share their excitement and emotions with others. The Champions League Final Watch Party will occur on June 1 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island. The event is free.

Silent Disco Party

Silent disco parties are one of the trending parties and a must-have party to experience among your outdoor activities. A silent disco party by House of Oni will be taking place on June 1 at 25 Oduduwa Way, GRA, Ikeja.