The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

Weekend watchlist, Heartbreak High

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

  1. Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)
Beast of Two Worlds

Beast of Two Worlds tells of a desperate monarch exiled due to his wife’s inability to produce a son, an heir for the throne. He then takes a wife from another world, and the drama ensues.

  1. Ajosepo
Ajosepo film

Ajosepo focuses on the life of a young couple, Dapo and Tani, while they prepare for their wedding. The chaos unravels when the families involved arrive and display their true natures, which may jeopardise the wedding plans.

  1. Civil War
Civil War film

In a dystopian future, military journalists race against time to save the country before the revel faction arrives at the White House.

  1. Crooks
Crooks

What initially began as a quick heist crowd into something more than the thieves bargained for as they raced across the continent to gain possession of a treasure.

  1. The Hijacking of Flight 601
The Hijacking of Flight 601

Based on actual events, the responsibility to save a hijacked plane falls on the shoulders of two flight attendants, who take it upon themselves to trick their assailants.

  1. Heartbreak High

The drama continues in this young adult series set in High School and focuses on teenagers learning to cope with life, love, sexuality, and family.

  1. The Tearsmith
The Tearsmith

Love has never tasted sweeter, especially when it is forbidden. This romance tale between a calm damsel and a hot-headed boy with past trauma leads you into a whirlpool of emotions.

  1. Frida
Frida

This documentary follows the life of iconic painter Frida Kahlo, her relationship with Diego Rivera and her affair with the Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky.

  1. Nanny
Nanny

Nanny depicts the life of a Senegalese who leaves her son behind in America in search of a better life for them. She becomes a nanny for a family and soon connects with the family’s daughter. Things begin to go awry from there.

  1. Sound of Metal
Sound of Metal

Nothing is as heartbreaking as a drummer realising he may lose his hearing. “Sound of Metal” sees star drummer Ruben realise that his dream may be hitting a wall with the loss of hearing.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 11, 2024

While We Wait For Tiwa Savage’s Debut Film ‘Water & Garri’, Here Are Ten Nigerian Singers Who Have Acted In Nollywood Movies

There is no denying that Tiwa Savage is who she says she is in the Nigerian entertainment industry. With records ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Surpasses ₦100 Million in Box Office

The Beast of Two Worlds has climbed the Box Office charts in Nigerian cinemas, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Wole Soyinka’s Autobiography ‘The Man Died’ Set To Hit The Screens In July

Nollywood actor Wale Ojo takes on the role of the iconic writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, in the adaptation ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

Our Favorite Looks From ‘Ajosepo’ Owambe-Themed Premiere

Kayode Kasum had the Nollywood stars present at the premiere of his soon-to-be-released film, ‘Ajosepo’. Nigerian traditional stylings and outfits ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and NNE STUDIOS have wrapped up their first slate of the year with ‘We Are Good People’

Following a sold-out screening event in November 2023, MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and Nne Studios have just finished shooting their first ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 6, 2024

Emeka Nwagbarocha, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Genoveva Umeh and More to Star in Adenike Esho’s “Summer Rain”

Adenike Olori Esho, the producer of ‘Reach,’ ‘Looking for Baami,’ and ‘Oosha Aje,’ has stepped up her game as she ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail