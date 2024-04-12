The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)

Beast of Two Worlds tells of a desperate monarch exiled due to his wife’s inability to produce a son, an heir for the throne. He then takes a wife from another world, and the drama ensues.

Ajosepo

Ajosepo focuses on the life of a young couple, Dapo and Tani, while they prepare for their wedding. The chaos unravels when the families involved arrive and display their true natures, which may jeopardise the wedding plans.

Civil War

In a dystopian future, military journalists race against time to save the country before the revel faction arrives at the White House.

Crooks

What initially began as a quick heist crowd into something more than the thieves bargained for as they raced across the continent to gain possession of a treasure.

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Based on actual events, the responsibility to save a hijacked plane falls on the shoulders of two flight attendants, who take it upon themselves to trick their assailants.

Heartbreak High

The drama continues in this young adult series set in High School and focuses on teenagers learning to cope with life, love, sexuality, and family.

The Tearsmith

Love has never tasted sweeter, especially when it is forbidden. This romance tale between a calm damsel and a hot-headed boy with past trauma leads you into a whirlpool of emotions.

Frida

This documentary follows the life of iconic painter Frida Kahlo, her relationship with Diego Rivera and her affair with the Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky.

Nanny

Nanny depicts the life of a Senegalese who leaves her son behind in America in search of a better life for them. She becomes a nanny for a family and soon connects with the family’s daughter. Things begin to go awry from there.

Sound of Metal

Nothing is as heartbreaking as a drummer realising he may lose his hearing. “Sound of Metal” sees star drummer Ruben realise that his dream may be hitting a wall with the loss of hearing.