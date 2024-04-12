The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.
- Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)
Beast of Two Worlds tells of a desperate monarch exiled due to his wife’s inability to produce a son, an heir for the throne. He then takes a wife from another world, and the drama ensues.
- Ajosepo
Ajosepo focuses on the life of a young couple, Dapo and Tani, while they prepare for their wedding. The chaos unravels when the families involved arrive and display their true natures, which may jeopardise the wedding plans.
- Civil War
In a dystopian future, military journalists race against time to save the country before the revel faction arrives at the White House.
- Crooks
What initially began as a quick heist crowd into something more than the thieves bargained for as they raced across the continent to gain possession of a treasure.
- The Hijacking of Flight 601
Based on actual events, the responsibility to save a hijacked plane falls on the shoulders of two flight attendants, who take it upon themselves to trick their assailants.
- Heartbreak High
The drama continues in this young adult series set in High School and focuses on teenagers learning to cope with life, love, sexuality, and family.
- The Tearsmith
Love has never tasted sweeter, especially when it is forbidden. This romance tale between a calm damsel and a hot-headed boy with past trauma leads you into a whirlpool of emotions.
- Frida
This documentary follows the life of iconic painter Frida Kahlo, her relationship with Diego Rivera and her affair with the Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky.
- Nanny
Nanny depicts the life of a Senegalese who leaves her son behind in America in search of a better life for them. She becomes a nanny for a family and soon connects with the family’s daughter. Things begin to go awry from there.
- Sound of Metal
Nothing is as heartbreaking as a drummer realising he may lose his hearing. “Sound of Metal” sees star drummer Ruben realise that his dream may be hitting a wall with the loss of hearing.
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.