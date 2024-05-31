Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Davido Comes Under Fire As His Meme-coin Crashes Over 90%

Davido comes under fire as his meme-coin crashes over 90%

Police launch platform for Nigerians to report cybercrimes

Donald Trump found guilty of 34-count felonies

ASUU commences strike at Kano University

Over 60,000 apply for Students Loan in one week

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Davido comes under fire as his meme-coin crashes over 90%

Nigerian artist Davido announced the launch of his meme-coin, “$DAVIDO,” which led some fans to buy his coin and monitor its growth on the pump.fun platform.

However, in less than a day, the $DAVIDO coin has lost over 90% of its value, trading at $0.000010, receiving backlash from Nigerians who trusted the artist’s word and bought the coin.

Nigerians have quickly expressed their disappointment with the coin and with the artists who led them to believe that it would be bullish. Davido made a tweet promoting his coin on X (formerly Twitter), but it was hit with “community notes” (a fact-checking community) saying his coin was rugpulled.

Police launch platform for Nigerians to report cybercrimes

The Nigerian Police Force has launched a digital platform whereby Nigerians can report cybercrimes at their leisure rather than coming to the station.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police force spokesperson, revealed that the digital platform would aid in fighting cybercrimes and improve the safety and security of Nigeria’s digital space.

Donald Trump found guilty of 34-count felonies

The United States of America’s ex-President Donald Trump has been charged with a 34-count charge by the New York jury; he was found guilty of falsifying business records, committing election fraud, and more.

The convicted past leader is due for sentence on July 11 as he becomes the first US president to be convicted of criminal charges.

Donald Trump reacted to the verdict made by the 12-member panel, calling the verdict a “disgrace” as he maintained that he was still innocent.

ASUU commences strike at Kano University

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a two-week warning strike at Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

The Union leaders stated that its reason for going on strike was due to the lack of funding as the state government had turned a deaf ear to their cries and pleas for funding to facilitate the activities and welfare of the school.

They further highlighted how the state government spent billions of Naira on scholarships for state indigenes to study in foreign universities, neglecting the responsibility to fund local universities.

Over 60,000 apply for Students Loan in one week

Since the student loan platform was activated for public use, the platform has recorded over 60,000 applications from students across federal tertiary institutions (Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, and Universities in the country).

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) managing director Akintunde Sawyerr revealed this information as he promised to open the platform for state-owned tertiary institutions by June 25.

“Since the launch of our student loan application portal last Friday for students in federal institutions of higher learning, we have witnessed an extraordinary surge in applications, with over 60,000 submissions since inception,” he said.