Fashion is an art and a form of expression; these 10 trending fashion content creators in Nigeria understand what it means to express themselves in linens, satins, and every other luxurious clothing material in the fashion industry.

This list comprises both male and female fashion content creators in Nigeria who are pushing the narrative that Nigeria is an eccentric fashion-forward hub for African fashion enthusiasts.

Here are the top 10 trending fashion content creators in Nigeria who are killing it:

Larry Hector

With his unique fashion sense, Larry Hector is out to break barriers and confront societal standards by often styling himself in androgynous looks. The melanin model towering over 6ft. flaunts his looks and endless wardrobe collections on his social media profiles, garnering a huge following.

Diana Eneje

Having been in the fashion industry since she was a teenager, Diana Eneje has boosted the confidence of many young ladies who desire to dress and wear the loveliest clothes and feel confident in their skin.

Dr Akin Faminu

Dr Akin Faminu embraces masculinity and proves men can wear more than plaid shirts and office pants. Dr Akin Faminu promotes male fashion for men who wish to improve their fashion sense.

Its Priscy

Priscilla Ojo is an actor, lifestyle and fashion content creator in Nigeria. Styling herself in high fashion clothing to events and parties with friends. Priscilla is one of the well-known and leading fashion content creators in the industry.

Denola Grey

A model, actor, and fashion consultant, Denola has proven time without number that he can pull off any clothing either on the fashion runway or at a club with friends. The fashion enthusiast cemented his name in the Nigerian fashion hall of fame in 2020 when he made videos that trended in the country for weeks.

Quick Steph

Quick Steph reminds her audience, which is essentially the women who care for themselves, their skins, and their wardrobes. With eye-catching high-fashion outfits, Quick Steph remains a fashion content creator to look out for.

Ebuka

This TV host actor has turned eyes one too many times with his love for fashion and how he expresses it in various outfits.

Chioma Ikokwu

Although Chioma Ikokwu (Good Hair) is not a fashion content creator, she is one of the most recognised and leading fashion enthusiasts in the fashion industry; with jaw-dropping outfits and photoshoots that look ethereal, Chioma Ikokwu has earned her stripes to be among this list of top 10 trending fashion content creators in Nigeria, especially after her outfits at the AMVCA 2024.

Nedu Johnson

Nedu Johnson takes his time to style his outfits, showing the best combinations and how to style yourself for any occasion. The fashion content creator has influenced Nigerian men with a similar fashion taste.

Ivy Ifeoma

With her fashion store open in Lagos, Ivy can now take her love for fashion to the next level. Ivy Ifeoma started out coaching ladies on how to best style themselves with what they have in their wardrobe.