Netflix’s “Oloture: The Journey” Set For Release On June 28

Oloture: The Journey

The release date of the long-awaited series adaptation of the Netflix Nollywood hit movie “Oloture” has been announced and will be out on June 28.

After carefully following the stories of Oloture and Linda in the 2019 film, Netflix has returned to broaden the story and shine some light on some missed tales.

Olorire: The Journey is directed by Kenneth Gyang and stars Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Amarachukwu Ono, and Patrick Doyle.

