Top 50 YouTubers in Nigeria

An acclaimed household name, Mark Angel (born 27, May 1991) is a Nigerian comedian, scriptwriter and video producer who is best known for the MarkAngel Comedy series of shorts on YouTube.

He was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and he hails from Orlu, in Imo state. After quitting medical school in Obafemi Awolowo University to take photography lessons, Angel traveled to India to learn cinematography. There, he joined a theater group called “gingertainment” where he performed in stage dramas, mostly comedies.

After a fruitless venture into the Nigerian movie industry, that is, upon his return from India, Angel began independent filmmaking in 2013 under his studio, Mechanic Pictures. Subsequently, he recorded his groundbreaking skit titled, “The Landlord” skit which featured the child prodigy, Emmanuella.

Starring in nearly all of the MarkAngel Comedy skits, Mark Angel’s cousin comédienne, Emmanuella has been awarded as the winner of the G-influence Niger-Delta Special Talent Award in 2015. In November 2016, she was honored by the Australian Government with two awards for her sensational comedy shows- Best New Comedienne and Princess of Comedy. With the event having taken place in Sydney, Australia, she bagged the title of the youngest recipient of the Afro-Australia and Movie Awards (AAMMA).

In 2017, his YouTube channel, MarkAngel Comedy received a distinguished recognition from YouTube for having reached a million subscribers. It was also the first Nigerian-based YouTube channel to attain that height and, since then it has acquired tens of millions of followers on social media, including a total view of 2.26 billion.

Despite Angel’s extrovertism in the skit making industry, much is not known about his love life. However, he did disclose that he had married and divorced discreetly when he appeared on popular media host Teju Babyface’s podcast, King of Talk.

Maraji

See Picture, Maraji

Gloria Oloruntobi (born 6, February 1997) professionally known as Maraji, is a Nigerian comédienne, content creator and social media influencer who hails from Edo state, South-south, Nigeria.

Maraji started out her career in the entertainment industry by lip syncing and role-playing. However, as an undergraduate, she shot into limelight after her first lip sync video in which she lip synced a newly-released song by American rapper, Nicki Minaj went viral. She further gained mass audience when Reekado Banks reposted a lip sync video where she lip synced one of his songs, “Sugar Baby ”.

Having graduated from the department of International Relations from Covenant University in 2017, Maraji was nominated for the Prize for Comedy at the 2017/2018 The Future Awards Africa and the Comedy Act of The Year at the 2018 City People Music Awards.

Maraji has successively featured in the music videos for Falz’s “Something Light” and Yemi Alade’s “Single and Searching.”

From dancing to songs and lip syncing to creating skits, Maraji has presented herself to be an epitome of raw talent, originality and creativity. Up till 2024, she has amassed over 500,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, Maraji’s World.

She is happily married, with children to her heartthrob, Joshua Mensah, a Ghanaian mobile filmmaker, Youtuber and CEO of a film company called Moment Pro.

Sirbalo

See Picture, Sirbalo…

Obotuke “Sirbalo” Timothy Ochuko is a Nigerian sketch comic, Instagram comedian, content creator, Youtuber, social media influencer and actor who has gained a massive social media presence through his SirbaloComedy– Instagram page.

Sirbalo was raised in Warri, Delta state and he studied at the Federal Government College, Idoani and furthered his education in the Lagos State University.

He ventured into the entertainment industry in 2014, by working as an editor and a special effects director. Also, he was involved in various gigs on the streets of Lagos until he got the initiative to begin uploading short comedies on his Instagram page. Subsequently, his creations were loved and accepted by the masses and this vibrant comedic space on Instagram later birthed his YouTube channel- Sirbalo Clinic. Currently, he has five YouTube channels, a million subscribers and an estimated net worth of $250,000.

On the 3rd of December, 2022, Sirbalo tied the knot with his lover in a traditional wedding in Benin, Edo state.

Ajebo

See Picture, Emeka Erem…

Award-winning stand-up comedian, Emeka Erem, popularly known as “Ajebo” is a Nigerian singer and CEO of “the home of hilarity”, HouseOfAjebo. He is best known for creating some of the funniest cartoon skits that have come out of Nigeria.

He was born into a family of six children and he hails from Abia state in southeastern Nigeria.

Ajebo had his primary education at Heritage Academy in Surulere and Del international school, both in Lagos. He would later obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Ajebo laid a foundation as an entertainer by being a radio presenter in Rhythm FM, Awka before proceeding to crafting cartoon comedy skits in 2008. However, he started professionally in 2012 when he came up with the video comedy skit titled “Aboki”.Though, his characters are very much unreal, they still go beyond winding up viewers by passing the intended messages to the targeted audience.

In 2021 and 2022, the HouseOfAjebo was number one on the top ten list of Top Ten Breakout Content Creators of both years. The cartoon comedy channel also won the Humor Award in 2021 and 2022. Likewise, it won the Animation Comedy Brand of the Year at the Nigerian Comedy Awards organized by Wale Adenuga Productions.

The YouTube channel, with its popular cartoon character and sensation TEGWOLO championing the course, has over 2 million subscribers

Beautifully married to Erem Uche, Ajebo has three lovely daughters..

Officer Woos

See Picture, officer Woos

Oladapo Jubril Gbadamosi, famously known as Officer Woos is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, actor and social media influencer, born on the 21st of December in 1996. The online comedian was raised in Ibadan, Oyo state, Southwest Nigeria and he attended Concord Preparatory school, Ibadan and Maryhill concern school, also in Ibadan.

Officer Woos began his comedy career in 2017, as an undergraduate when he joined a group of aspiring thespians called “The Stage Addict Group”. This group was originally founded by one who would later become one of the industry’s sensations, Broda Shaggi.

In 2018, in the University of Lagos, he bagged a Bachelor degree in Theatre Arts.

In 2019, he got the opportunity to play the role of an assisting police officer alongside Broda Shaggi and since then, he has been closely-associated with being the fictional character of a stammering police officer in his comedy skits.

In 2020, he won the City People Entertainment Award for Comedian of the Year. As of 2024, his YouTube channel, Officer Woos, has over 680,000 subscribers.

Zeelicious Foods

See Picture, Zeelicious Foods…

Winifred Emmanuel Nwania is the artistic content creator, cooking show host, and the personality behind the incredible food company, Zeelicious Foods. She was born on the 1st of May, 1992 and she hails from Lagos State, where she spent her formative years.

Winifred is a self-taught chef who developed her culinary skills through a sheer combination of passion, inquisitiveness, practice and online guidance from the popular channel, Food Network.

She had always dreamed of running her own global enterprise so after graduating from the University of Lagos with a degree in Economics and immediately landing a high-paying job with an oil and gas firm in Lagos, she still was not satisfied. Her lifestyle was exquisite and stress-free but she wanted to see her dreams come through.

With zero business connections and little or no savings she quit her job and the Zeelicious Foods brand was born.

Winifred hosts her personal cooking show called “My Naija Plate,” which has aired two successful seasons on DSTV’s Honey TV. She is also a cookbook author and she runs a thriving YouTube channel, Zeelicious Foods, with 1M subscribers.

In particular to the promotion of healthy diets, nutrition and wholesome lifestyles for children, Winifred draws inspiration from former first lady Michelle Obama whose advocacy for health and wellness very much aligns with her own aim to share sumptuous yet nutritious recipes with her audience.

Through scripted recipe, video tutorials and the delivery of homemade meals, Winifred has been able to achieve her mission to increase the “repertoire of recipes” of her consumers.

The Zeelicious Foods cooking show airs on free TV channels in Nigeria and Ghana, making inroads into the big screen.

Fisayo Fosudo

Fisayo Fosudo is a visual storyteller, designer and tech-YouTuber who is well-known for his signature outfit, a black turtleneck.

Fosudo hails from Epe, Lagos State and he was born on the 23rd of October, 1995. He literally comes from a lineage of photographers, with both his father and grandfather being experts in the profession. Fosudo holds a Bachelor degree in Economics from the University of Lagos. There, at the university, he also learned graphic design.

Having nurtured interest in media and technology since age 17, Fosudo was easily inspired by Marques Brownlee to start his YouTube channel in 2021, with an incorruptible aim of educating people and building an engaging tech community. His YouTube channel, Fisayo Fosudo, primarily offers technology-related content. Also, he publishes reviews on technology gadgets, startups and a good number of cryptocurrency insights.

In January 2021, Fosudo’s content expanded to include finance-related videos. He also launched his “Finance Friday” series. Over the years, his YouTube channel has incredibly garnered over 627,000 followers.

Fosudo is also an avid reader as he reads about “50 to 60 articles weekly” for research to create videos, as confirmed by Wikitubia. He is also a part of the African YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2022.

Fosudo has been recognised for his work and awarded the Force of Tech Content Award in 2021. He was likewise chosen as the Audience Choice for Tech point Tech Influencer of the Year. In 2022, the tech king was nominated at The Future Awards Africa and was named Africa’s Influencer of the Year by Binance.

Kemz Mama

Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as Mummy Wa or Kemz Mama, is a fast-rising Nigerian actress, comedian and social media content creator. She came into the limelight after featuring in Mr Macaroni’s YouTube comedy series as Mrs Macaroni.

Born in Orile Iganmu, Lagos State, Nigeria on the 29th of September, 1996, Kemi completed her primary education at Afolarin Memorial Nursery and Primary School in Orile Iganmu, Lagos. Then she attended Queen’s college, Yaba, Lagos for her secondary education. She proceeded to enroll at Bells University of Technology in Ota, Ogun State, where she studied Accounting. She, additionally, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Lagos.

To hone the in-depth art of entertainment, Kemi underwent training at the prestigious Emem Isong’s Royal Arts Academy in Lagos under the tutelage of veteran actors like Sukanmi Adebayo and Opeyemi Dada.

Initially, Kemi shot movies and performed monologues which she uploaded particularly on Instagram in 2018. However, she later started creating and sharing comedy skits. Currently her channel has over 87,000 subscribers.

She has also appeared in various films and TV shows such as College Run and Tinsel.

Despite previous rumors of her and Mr Macaroni being an item, Kemi is still very much single. Though she was in a relationship with her colleague, Adebayo Ridwan (Isbae U), they broke up in 2022.

Real OGB Recent

See Picture, Real OGB.

Born as Michael Charles on September 2 in 1997 in Warri, Delta state, Real OGB Recent is a Nigerian comedian, content creator and social media influencer of Igbo ethnicity. He is known for his funny comedy about the lifestyle of the esoteric group he belongs to.

Real OGB Recent attended primary and secondary school in Kogi state before relocating to Lagos State. Currently, he is an undergraduate of the department of Computer Science in the University of Lagos.

His longtime dreams of becoming a cinematographer has been a force that keeps pushing him to churn out more captivating, though highly peculiar skits even while still in secondary school.. Towards the end of 2021, he developed a large fan base and following on the different social media platforms, which cemented his career.

OGB made it known that one of his inspirations in comedy was the comedian Brainjotter and, so far he has decidedly adopted some of the techniques employed by the latter while infusing his own unique style into them.

His fame and growth attracted celebrities in the industry like Zlatan and Mr Macaroni. His YouTube channel, Real OGB Recent, among other social media platforms, may have recorded earnings of about $100,000 with over 35 million views.

Diamond Okechi

See Picture, DiamondOkechi…

All-round Nigerian entertainer, Diamond Aruluezeama Okechi was born on the 15th of August, 1986 to Mr Emmanuel Okechi and his dear wife, Vivian Obiamma. Though he hails from Anambra, Southeast Nigeria, he had his early education in Ajao Grammar School, Lagos State and he further obtained a National Diploma from the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri.

After his first feature in the movie titled “Enemy in the House” in 2007, Okechi came into limelight when he starred in another movie, “Alobam NWA Aguleri”.

Following the multiple movies he has featured in, Okechi has managed to establish his own brand, ARUMNASOMKPALI, which has earned him recognition in the global entertainment industry.

Okechi also runs a YouTube channel, DiamondOkechiTV where he frequently uploads skits, perhaps to pose as a kind respite from his TV routine of action and hitman characters. The channel has over 135,000 subscribers and his net worth is estimated at $200,000.

Classy Jesters

See Picture, Classy Jesters…

Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde is a fast-rising Nigerian comedian with the moniker, Classy Jesters (MuMu Man).

Classy Jesters is from Osun state and was born on the 26th of May, 1999 in Ogbomosho, Oyo state. He attended Ajogbe Nursery and Primary school and he completed his junior secondary school at Bethel Baptist College. He attended At-Taoheed International School, Isale Afon, Ogbomosho for his senior secondary education. He would later gain admission into Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo state to study Statistics and then change to Transport Management.

The online comedian and content creator began his acting career in 2016 while he was yet a university aspirant. He is known to create contents that present daily living, street or suburban problems and attempt to burlesque the many social issues affecting the Nigerian youth.

Classy Jesters has won three different awards so far- Best Comedy Skit of the Year at Coal Award in 2018 and Best Skit Maker of the Year and Best Entertainer of the Year at Moga Awards in 2019.

Classy Jesters is now a graduate of the department of Transport Management in Ladoke Akintola University and his YouTube channel, Classy Jesters, has amassed over 127,000 followers from its time of inception.

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye

See Picture, Jaymikee…

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye is a Nigerian gospel music artist, actor, content creator and evangelist. On the 7th of November, 1991 he was born in Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria to the veteran gospel actors Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye who founded the Mount Zion Faith Ministries, a film production company based in Ibadan.

The second of three children, Joshua attended Bodija High School and Ibadan High School for his primary and secondary school education respectively. He later proceeded to Bowen University, where he secured his Bachelor degree in Mass Communication.

He passionately began his music career as a background music producer for Mount Zion Film Productions at the age of 14 and he is currently signed under a label known as the Mount Zion Music Studios record label, with the moniker Jaymikee.

Besides music, Jaymikee also features in some Mount Zion movies just as he appeared as Alade in the 2011 film, Dying With the King.

His YouTube channel, Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, where he feeds viewers with words of truth by which a couple can live a blissful, divinely- ordained marital life, has earned an audience of over 158,000 subscribers.

Jaymikee is currently married to Tolulope Mike-Bamiloye, a prominent drama minister and the couple have a son and he has a net worth estimated between $1 million and $5 million.

Taaooma

See Picture, Taaooma…

Maryam Apaokagi, known by the moniker, Taaooma, is an influential and versatile Nigerian comedian, content creator, cinematographer and social media influencer. Taaooma is best known for her outstanding role playing in her skits.

Having spent most of her early years in Namibia, she studied Tourism and Travel Service Management at the Kwara State University, in Nigeria.

In 2015, her online comedy commenced after she was able to convince her then fiance (now husband) to teach her the fundamentals of video editing. She shot into limelight in 2019 with a sensational skit based on the African parenting style. Subsequently, her contents have bordered around the peculiar manner in which African mothers nurture and discipline their children. That is, the one that does not exclude a slap.

Taaooma’s media presence is ever growing as she continues to produce contents that highlights the comical aspects of African parenting and family life.

Taaooma has received several recognitions which include Best Online Comedian of the Year in The Gage Awards in 2019, the Prize for Content Creation of The Future Awards Africa in 2019 and the Cultural Achievement Award of the JCI TOYP Award in 2021.

Additionally, she has been nominated on several other occasions like the Skit Maker of The Year of Maya Awards (Africa) in 2020, the Comedy Act of the Year of the City People Music Awards in 2020, the Most Popular Comedian in the Net Honors and the likes.

As of 2024, her Instagram page has over 5 million followers and her YouTube channel, TAAOOMA’s CABIN has over a million people subscribing to it. Taaooma has an estimated net worth of $1.8 million.

She is currently the CEO, and founder of Chop Tao, a fast-growing food company. She is also a director at The Grenade Company, a cinematography firm.

In February 2020, Taaooma engaged her fiance Abdulaziz Oladimeji, who goes by the alias “Abula” in Namibia. Then they were married on the 24th of January, 2021.

Kiekie

See Picture, Kiekie…

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori is a talented and brilliant Nigerian TV personality, model, content creator and fashion icon who is popularly known by the sobriquet, “KieKie”.

A brand influencer and entrepreneur based in Lagos, she was born in Ibadan on June 20, 1990. She attended a private primary and secondary school in Ibadan. She, however, moved on to study Mass Communication at Bowen University, Osun State.

After her Bachelor degree, Kiekie proceeded to bag a Master’s degree in Marketing from the London School of Business. During the course of acquiring knowledge in the business field, she went ahead to learn the art of tailoring, couture and patterning at the London College of Fashion.

Kiekie began her journey in the media space when she first worked with GoldMyne as a host and producer of a fashion TV show in 2015. Also, she worked with ONTV where she anchored “Street Style”, a show that attempts to analyze fashion trends and styles.

However, her big break came with social media. In her personal space, she’d upload regular and rather timely videos on Instagram and YouTube. These videos portray life issues like several existing videos, but with her distinct tone and style they earned more sentiments and attention than the others. Her YouTube channel, KieKieTV, now has more than 280,000 subscribers. Additionally, she has appeared in some Nollywood movies like Mimi(2021).

Kiekie has been recognized as The Force of Instagram in the Trendupp Awards (2022). She was also nominated as the Best Online Social Content Creator in the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (2023) which she won jointly with talented entertainer, Elozoam Ogbolu for their work on “Back From The Future”.

While handling content creation and acting fantastically, Kiekie has also established herself as a force in the fashion industry with her quintessential fashion sense. She is the entrepreneur of Accost Collections, a fashion line that is targeted at crafting beautiful female apparel, including intricate bridal wear.

Kiekie has a net worth estimated at $700,000 and is happily married to Mr Ilori and the couple welcomed their baby girl, Nola. E. Ilori on the 29th of November, 2022.

ZVOID

See Picture, Zvoid studios…

ZVOID, the creator and producer of MSA previously My Story Animated, one of the most recognized and loved animated shows in the world, is a production studio and software development firm based in Haifa, Israel. The organization was founded majorly for profit in 2011

My Story Animated, which also goes by the abridged name MSA, is a Filipino-American YouTube channel that adopts the storytime style of narration to entertain its wide range of audience. MSA uploads animated fictional stories from people who presumably submitted their stories to the channel for them to be animated and uploaded on YouTube.

Besides birthing a brainchild like MSA previously My Story Animated, Zvoid is constantly at alert for the next world-changing concept in 2D animation. The studio, likewise, is on the exploration of fields like app and software, gaming and video production.

Zvoid has made it known that they enjoy the inspirations and creative abilities that can emerge from daily life problems altogether and are open to changing the world with such relatable, pedestrian ideas.

The YouTube channel, MSA previously My Story Animated, has over 19 million subscribers.

Nasboi

See Picture, Nasboi…

Nasboi, born Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji on the 13th of March, 1992, is a fast-rising Nigerian singer and comedian who has entranced his audience with his excellent imitations and spot-on comedy skits.

He hails from Odo, Otin, Osun State, Nigeria though he spent most of his formative years in the vibrant city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. However, Nasboi proudly identifies with the Yoruba ethnic group and her rich cultural heritage.

Nasboi attended Bright International Nursery and Shalom International Nursery and Primary Schools in Rivers State. He proceeded to study at Istan Comprehensive High School and Ogba Comprehensive High School. He furthered his studies in the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom and, there he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Nasboi’s zeal for entertainment originally manifested as a profound love for music. However, his breakthrough into the music industry did not come so easy. It was the life-transforming shift to creating short comedy skits on Instagram that brought him into the limelight. It is worthy of note that his remarkable breakthrough was ushered in by a viral video in which he flawlessly imitated the voice of Nigerian music icon, Davido.

Since the time the video captured widespread attention, Nasboi has been progressing both in music and comedy. He released his first single, “Umbrella” in November 2023, featuring Wande Coal. The song was a big hit, triggering the Umbrella Challenge that flooded social media platforms.

Currently, his YouTube channel where he uploads timely skits, Nasboi has gained over 128,000 subscribers.

Sandra Okeke

See Picture, SOfit….

Sandra Natachi Okeke has grown to become one of Nigeria’s top certified fitness influencers and health and wellness coach.

Popularly known as SOfit, Okeke was born on July 29, 1994 in Abia, Abia State, Southeast Nigeria. She spent most of her formative years in Atlanta , Georgia, in the United States of America, after her family relocated there. She attended Heritage Elementary School and later KIPP South Fulton Academy Middle School. When she completed her freshman year at Riverwood International High School in North Springs, Georgia, Okeke moved back to Nigeria at age fifteen.

The gorgeous fitness enthusiast later completed her studies at Word of Faith School in Asaba, Nigeria and proceeded to study the English Language at Nnamdi Azikiwe University. She started her bodybuilding career in 2017 at age 23 and in the same year, launched her fitness brand called SOfit- an abridged version for “Sandra Okeke Fitness”.

Okeke expressed in her interview with MyBioHub that her initial interest had been fashion before she began to nurture desires to achieve the ultimate fitness goal. However, so far she has attained way beyond her fitness goals and her massive following on social media can attest to that.

She has received so much attention from the videos she uploads on fitness on her different social media handles and this has brought her fame. Her Instagram page boasts over a million followers and her YouTube channel, Sandra Okeke which was created on June 10, 2018 currently has more than 22,000 subscribers and over 900,000 viewers.

Okeke has assisted thousands of women on their fitness journeys through her home and gym workout videos as she delivers high energy training using creative techniques in the art of exercise.

Charles Okocha

See Picture, Charles Okocha…

Charles “Igwe 2Pac” Okocha is a gifted Nigerian actor recognized for his bad boy roles. He wears many hats, from being an actor to a rapper to an MC and, to a talented comedian and savvy entrepreneur.

The dazzling comic actor and YouTuber was born on the 5th of July, 1976 to Paul Okolie Nwayalani in Anambra State. He grew up in Lagos where he completed his primary and secondary school education in Surulere. Then he proceeded to secure a Bachelor degree in the University of Lagos. After his tertiary education, he began his journey to stardom in the entertainment industry by venturing to the United States.

Okocha made his debut in acting, featuring SD Igwe 2Pac in the movie Wasted Years which was directed by his personal mentor, Teco Benson. Apparently, his role in the movie did not only bring him to limelight but also made the fictional name which has now become a moniker, stick.

He has featured in countless other Nollywood movies since then and these include African Messiah, Bumper to Bumper and Rhythm of Love, among others. Likewise, he has released several albums and hit tracks as a musician and rapper.

Charles Okocha was one of the mentors for ‘Idea Challenge, a master initiative developed and launched by the Nigeria Billionaires Network. He is also the winner of the Vskit Voice Competition in the year 2019.

Over the years he has been in the Nigerian entertainment scene, Okocha has gained massive popularity and that, through his venture into creating hilarious skits. He has also signed up for ambassadorship with brands like Future Focus, P-Gold Exchange and many others.

He is credited for being the Best New Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Best Actor in Supporting Role at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Phenomenal, his YouTube channel, offers snippets of his movie features and his skits. The comedic space has a following of 46,000 subscribers and over 5 million views.

Dear to Okocha’s heart are his children, of whom Mercy and Sean are most known.

Cute Abiola

See Picture, Cute Abiola…

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, popularly known by his stage name, Cute Abiola is a content creator, actor, comedian and naval officer.

He was born on the 28th of April, 1996 and he has origins in Ilorin, Kwara State where he spent his early childhood. Having had both his primary and secondary school education there, he further proceeded to study in Kwara State University. Cute Abiola would later enroll in the naval service in 2018.

Cute Abiola’s big break in the Nigerian Comedy Space came when he decidedly released a viral comic video of himself supporting the famous BBN reality star, Bisola Aiyeola in 2015. He has, so far, worked on the spontaneous attention that was shifted on him at the time and has steadily had his fame grow into greater heights.

Cute Abiola majorly posts his skits via his social media platforms. He has secured over 5 million followers on Instagram and a whooping following of 222,000 subscribers on YouTube. Furthermore, his comedy career has earned him a few awards like the 2019 MAYA Awards Africa for the Best Online Comedy Award.

Sisi Yemmie

See Picture, Sisi Yemmie…

Yemisi Sophie Odunsanya, also known as Sisi Yemmie, is a Nigerian food and lifestyle blogger. She was born in 1984 and she was raised in Warri, Delta state though she is Yoruba.

Sisi Yemmie has a Bachelor degree in Mass Communication from Igbinedion University, Okada and a Master’s degree in International Diplomacy from the University of Birmingham. In addition to her pursuit for knowledge, she earned a Diploma in Internal Communications from PR Academy, London.

She served in Cosmopolitan (Nigeria), the popular quarterly fashion and entertainment magazine for women, as an editorial lead.

Known to create and share food recipe videos, Sisi Yemmie experiments with food in her kitchen on her Youtube channel. She also shares content that addresses parenting, relationships and lifestyle. She is an author of cookbooks.

As a result of exploring the possibilities of creating new food recipes and sharing her ideas on general lifestyle, Sisi Yemmie was profiled by CNN Africa alongside Linda Ikeji and Chiamaka Obuekwe as “women who have struck social media gold” in 2018. Also, during his visit to the British Council in Lagos, her channel was complimented as “Brilliant” by King Charles (then Prince). In 2020, she was listed as a top female Nigerian YouTuber.

Being the brilliant and dedicated blogger that she is, Sisi Yemmie was recognized in 2014 as the winner of the prize of Blogger of the Year at the ELOY Awards and the City People Entertainment Awards. She would also win the Female YouTuber award at the ELOY Awards in 2017.

Her Youtube channel, SisiYemmieTV, offers relatable and palatable recipes that prioritize real and fresh ingredients. It has a million subscribers and over a million views.

Sisi Yemmie is also known to be the lucky winner, alongside her then fiancé, Yomi Odunsanya, of the first season of the My Big Nigerian Wedding reality show. Presently, the couple is blessed with 3 children.

Chude Jideonwo

See Picture, Chude Jideonwo…

Born Ifechukwude Osanedum Jideonwo on 16 March 1985, Chude is a Nigerian TV host, filmmaker and media entrepreneur.

He had his primary and secondary education at K. Kotun Memorial Primary School, Adebola Baptist High School and Mayflower School, Ikenne respectively. Then he proceeded to study Law at the University of Lagos and he was called to the Nigerian Bar in November 2007.

Jideonwo earned his Master’s degree in media and communications from Pan-African University, Lagos.

As a media enthusiast, Jideonwo has served as a TV presenter on NTA, a researcher with TV shows, Celebrating Jesus (MBI) and Inside Out with Agatha, an associate producer of New Dawn, airing on the NTA network.

He is the co-founder of Red Africa and Joy, Inc, an American corporation with a Nigerian subsidiary. He is the executive host of #WithChude, an uncommon series of targeted multi-media conversations and findings. He is also the director of #ChudeExplains, a special series of films with a keen focus on social justice and culture.

In print, he ran the column Sons and Daughters for three years in the Sunday edition of The Guardian profiling children of the rich and famous. In 2011, Jideonwo interviewed the then President Goodluck Jonathan in a sit-down talk.

As Jideonwo is a man of many hats, he has several achievements and credits to his name among which include Yale World Fellow, 2012 Business day 40 under 40 list and 2023 Pulse influencer Awards for the Podcast Influencer of the year.

Conversations on #WithChude offers to underline social issues on mental, emotional and spiritual health in Africa. With Chude on YouTube has over 500 uploaded videos, 22 million views and 200,000 subscribers.

Tayo Aina

See Picture, Tayo Aina…

Tayo Aina is a Nigerian vlogger and travel YouTuber. He primarily uploads travel vlogs alongside the documentaries of African landmarks and special buildings and tutorials on business and financing. He is a passionate filmmaker and storyteller with a vision to inspire.

He was born on the 9th of December,1992 in Lagos and he attended Ifako International Secondary School. He earned his Bachelor degree at the Federal University of Technology Akure.

Aina’s storytelling inspired by the dynamic city of Lagos has attracted a wide digital audience and several collaborations. He collaborated with UNDP on a documentary which satirized the Boko Haram insurgency in the northern part of the country and so far, the video has garnered over a million views on YouTube.

He is an award winner at Future Awards Africa 2022 for Content Creation. He was also nominated for the Social Media Awards Best YouTube Content Creator and Trend Up Awards Force of YouTube award in 2023.

Tayo Aina has amassed over 800,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, Tayo Aina with close to a billion views.

JJ Olatunji

See Picture, JJ Olatunji KSI…

CEO of Misfits Boxing, Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji is an English social media influencer, professional boxer and, musician. Professionally known as KSI, he is a co-founding member of the vibrant YouTube group the Sidemen.

KSI was born on 19 June, 1993 in London and was raised in Watford, Hertfordshire. He was educated at Berkhamsted School in Berkhamsted, where he met future collaborator and Sidemen member, Simon Minter.

He has multiple successful ventures in various industries including, Prime Hydration, XIX Vodka, Sidemen Clothing, Sides restaurant chain, and Best Breakfasts cereal brand.

KSI’s YouTube career began in 2009 with gaming commentary videos on FIFA. It would later expand to include vlogs and comedy. Currently, he has over 41 million subscribers across his channels- KSI, JJ Olatunji Vlogs, KSIOlajidebtHD.

KSI also has a thing for music and he has released successful music albums. Boxing-wise, he has had notable matches against Joe Weller, Logan Paul, Tommy Fury among others.

Steven Ndukwu

See Picture, Steven Ndukwu…

Steven Ndukwu is a dedicated Nigerian filmmaker, content creator, and media entrepreneur. He is popularly known for his short films and documentaries that showcase Africa’s beauty, tourist destinations, culture, businesses and her environment.

Born in Imo State, Nigeria, on June 15, 1995, Ndukwu is a graduate of Economics from the University of Calabar.

Ndukwu began his media career as a photo and video editor. Then he introduced the potential of the digital age into the creation of tourist content on Africa.

His zeal for the promotion of African tourism, culture and, real estate has earned him massive recognition and nominations. He was nominated for the prestigious Future Awards Africa in the Film Category.

Ndukwu has about 50 million views on his 193 video documentaries on African landscape with over 420,000 YouTube subscribers.

Toke Makinwa

See Picture, Toke Makinwa…

Toke Makinwa is a prominent Nigerian media personality, TV host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and entertainer. She is known as the vibrant host of The Late Morning Show on Rhythm 93.7FM and her YouTube vlog series TokeMoments.

Toke Makinwa was born November 3, 1984, in Lagos State, Nigeria. She studied at the Federal Government Girl’s College in Oyo State and then she proceeded to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Literature at the University of Lagos.

Makinwa’s career took off in 2010 when she co-hosted The Morning Drive show on Rhythm 93.7 FM. She expanded her presence in the media space by launching her Youtube channel TokeMoments, a platform where she shares her thoughts, experiences and lifestyle with her audience. Her candid and engaging ideas and opinions have garnered over 150,000 subscribers so far.

In addition to vlogging, Makinwa is an author and her memoir titled “On Becoming” was released in November 2016. Also venturing into fashion and beauty, she has a handbag line under her brand Toke Makinwa Luxury and a skincare product called Glow by TM.

Makinwa is the winner of the Nigeria Broadcasters Award for Outstanding Female Presenter of the Year 2013. She has hosted various shows and events including, The Voice Nigeria and Gulder Search Season 12.

Jola Ayeye and FK Abudu

See Picture, Jola Ayeye…

Jolaoluwa Ayeye is a seasoned Nigerian podcaster, media personality and screenwriter. Jollz, as she is popularly known, is a co-host of one of the biggest podcasts in Africa- I Said What I Said. She is also the founding member of the Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian feminist Group.

Ayeye was born in April 1992. She bagged a degree in politics and philosophy at the University of Durham, in the United Kingdom. Ayeye began working at Big Cabal Media when she returned to Nigeria after her graduation.

In 2017, she co-founded the I Said What I Said podcast with FK Abudu, a brilliant influencer and entrepreneur. The podcast, prudently humorous, firmly showcases the nerve of youth and pop culture.

Ayeye is also credited with the creation of Salt & Truth, a film production company in 2018. She’s also the founder of the “Happy Noisemaker”, a book club that has since become one of the most popular in West Africa.

See Picture, FK Abudu…

Born in January 1993 in London to lawyer, educator and all-round business woman Ekua Akinsanya (formerly Abudu) and Wale Abudu, a lawyer, Feyikemi Abudu is one-half of the popular podcast, I Said What I Said.

FK schooled in the University College of London, between 2011 and 2015, where she studied Chemical Engineering. In 2015, she obtained a certificate in Entrepreneurial Studies from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

However, dead set on not practicing engineering, she took a business development role at She Leads Africa, the finany empowerment forum for African women.

Owing to her activism during the 2020 End SARS protests among other things, FK earned more social media presence and she was listed in the Time 100 list. She was also listed as the most searched Nigerian personality of 2020 by Nigerian Entertainment Today.

Feyikemi Abudu is not a full time influencer but her priorities have so far remained on expanding access to financial independence, that is, for herself and other women.

I Said What I Said currently boasts over 34,000 subscribers on YouTube with 170 videos.

Dimma Umeh

See Picture, Dimma Umeh…

Dimma Umeh is a popular Nigerian YouTuber best known for her beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. Her YouTube channel, DimmaUmeh, among other social media platforms has gained massive following for her engaging and informative videos which are majorly makeup and skincare-related contents.

Dimma was born on June 5, 1990, in Enugu State, Nigeria. She attended the University of Nigeria where she studied Banking and Finance. She would later secure a Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the United Kingdom.

Dimma’s brilliant blogging career began in 2012. It focused on beauty tips and beauty product recommendations. She gained popularity through her YouTube channel where she shares interesting and educational tutorials on makeup and various lifestyle content. The channel has garnered over 390,000 subscribers and 24 million views.

Dimma has been credited for her work on the blog, winning the Best Beauty Blog at the 2013 Nigerian Blog Awards. She has also featured in prominent magazines like the Essence Magazine.

Tomike Adeoye

See Picture, Tomike Adeoye…

Tomike Adeoye, also known as “Sis Tomike”, is a renowned Nigerian YouTuber, content creator, actress and TV host. Born on March 21, 1993, in Lagos, Nigeria, she is a graduate of Microbiology at the University of Lagos.

In 2015, Tomike signed in with YouTube and over years of churning out relatable and humorous videos that border on relationships, lifestyle and comedy, the channel has significantly gained popularity. As of May 2024, Tomike Adeoye’s YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers and has more than 200 million views.

Tomike also runs a podcast called “Sis Tomike Unfiltered” where she hosts discussions on various topics with guests from different industries.

Her remarkable media presence has given her the opportunity to feature in several international media outlets including, BBC News Africa, CNN international and Forbes Africa.

Tomike Adeoye is a winner of the 2019 ELOY Award for TV Personality, The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality TV (2018) and The Gage Award for Brand Influencer of the Year (2021).

Tolani Tayo-Osikoya

See Picture, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya…

Renowned food blogger, recipe developer, food tutor and entrepreneur, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya is the owner and creative mind behind Diary of a Kitchen Lover. Having began her culinary journey at the age of 8, Tolani’s passion and dedication to cooking and sharing recipes has led to the audience she now enjoys across various platforms.

She is a certified culinary expert who secured international certification at the Italian Chef Academy in Rome, Italy. In addition, she was awarded a scholarship by the Future Foods Academy in Polica. She runs a brand called Kook and Beyond.

Tolani is the brand ambassador for Nigeria’s leading dishwash brand Morning Fresh and the founder of The Mindset Africa.

She is also recognised as the winner of Pyne Awards 2021. In 2023, Tolani launched a scholarship scheme that has the vision to enhance and promote technological education in Nigeria.

Recently, she embarked on a new chapter in her career, as highlighted by her animated diary series that documents the steady and successful journey of building the Diary of a Kitchen Lover brand which has amassed over 148,000 followers so far.

Tolani is happily married to Temitayo Osikoya, a Serial Entrepreneur, Advertising Professional and Digital Signage expert.

Korty eo

See Picture, Korty eo…

Eniola Stella-Maris Olanrewaju, known as Korty EO or simply, Korty, is a Nigerian filmmaker and YouTuber. Korty was born in Bodija, Ibadan, Southeast Nigeria on the 2nd of April, 1998.

In 2017, Korty modeled for Few Models and walked for shows in Lagos Fashion Week, Design Week and GTB Fashion Weekend. After graduating from the University of Ibadan in 2018 with a degree in computer science, she pursued a career in filmmaking and fashion modeling.

She became famous through her video series “Flow, With Korty” which showcases individual experiences of successful African-guests and their journey to achieving success in their respective fields. Her other series Love or Lies explores themes of love, lust and relationships.

She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model before switching to work as a video producer for Zikoko Magazine and, then later as Head of Content for Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa. In January 2020, she quitted work to primarily structure her focus on her YouTube channel. Korty’s work as a YouTuber involves content creation, filming, editing and managing collaborations with other creators.

Korty has a significant following on YouTube across her various channels. The main channel kortyeo has over 92,000 subscribers, korty_eo has over 239,000 followers and korty eo has over 300,000 subscribers.

Oga Sabinus

See Picture, Oga Sabinus….

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, is a Nigerian comedian, content creator and skit maker. He was born on January 30, 1995, in Rivers State, Nigeria.

Oga Sabinus had his early education in Port Harcourt and proceeded to acquire his Bachelor degree in Linguistics and Communication studies from the University of Port Harcourt

Sabinus’s career in the entertainment industry kicked off in 2015 with the uploading of funny skits on social media however he broke into the comedy industry in 2019. Known for his funny facial expressions which undoubtedly add humor to his videos, Sabinus has made a measurable impact with his online comedy. His hilarious content has led to his recognition for different awards such as the Elite Nigerian Star Awards for Creative Social Comedian of the Year in 2022 and the AMVCA Winner for Best Content Creator in the same year. He also won the Best Male Skit Maker category of the year in the Legit.ng Awards 2022.

Sabinus has also featured in several Nollywood movies including, Man of War. In September 2022, Sabinus made his London debut at The Lighthouse event centre.

With a massive following of over 900,000 on YouTube and over 5 million on Instagram handle, mrfunny1_, Sabinus is a brand ambassador for Moniepoint Nigeria

While not married, Sabinus is known to be in a relationship with Mercy Inyama whose Instagram handle is Ciara Chapman.

Brainjotter

See Picture, Brainjotter…

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie better known by the moniker, Brainjotter, is a fast-rising Nigerian comedian, content creator, Instagram sendstion and brand influencer whose creativity and unique style have made him stand out among his contemporaries.

Brainjotter hails from Owerri, Imo State and he was born on the 5th of February, 1995. He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration in the University of Lagos. He is also an alumnus of the Ghana National University.

Though he had always had a knack for comedy since his undergraduate days, Brainjotter actively began his comedy career in 2020, starting out by sharing his comic videos on Instagram. More often than not, Brainjotter’s comedy skits often feature him portraying a character whose life is stress-free and who tends to overlook situations that may cause him stress.

He has an incredible following of over 2.5M on Instagram and over 946,000 subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel.

The comedian is also a brand influencer and he uses his Instagram to promote braves such as The Shawn Exchange, a digital asset vendor that purchased Bitcoins and gift cards. In terms of his net worth, Brainjotter is estimated to have a net worth of $500,000.

Sydney Talker

See Picture, Sydney Talker…

Sydney Egere, known as Sydney Talker, is a Nigerian media personality, comedian and actor. He is the founder and CEO of Neville Records.

Born in Edo State on the 26th of January, 1996, Talker received his primary and secondary education in Benin. Then he went ahead to secure a Bachelor degree in Computer Science from the University of Benin.

Talker’s career began in 2016, by creating and uploading comedy skits on his social media channels. In the same year, his comedy skit “The Poor Power Supply”, a concept he derived from the daily happenings in the country, skyrocketed him to the limelight.

In 2020, he was nominated for the 25 Under 25 Awards organized by SME100 Africa. In the same year, Talker also starred in the Nollywood musical film LOUD. In January 2022, he launched his record label, Neville Records, and signed in his first artist, Khaid. Talker is also the founder of Badmout, a reality net collection that broadcasts at the University of Benin.

Dubbed the Nigerian Mr Bean, his YouTube channel, Sydney Talker, has over 438K followers.

Rejoice Iwueze

See Picture, Rejoice Iwueze…

Rejoice Iwueze Oladayo is a Nigerian gospel singer, Christian Youtube Vlogger and former member of the popular children’s music group, Destined Kids. Born on the 18th of August, 1993 in Owerri, Imo State, Rejoice started her musical career at a very tender age alongside her siblings.

Growing up, she had both her primary and secondary school education in Owerri and then, she proceeded to obtain a Bsc from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Strongly influenced by her parents, especially her father who was a faithful Christian songwriter, Rejoice and her siblings formed the popular family music group – Destined Kids. As a member of Destined Kids, Rejoice is best known for her song, “Joy”.

Rejoice Iwueze is a renowned content creator on YouTube and her engaging and educational videos have been greatly embraced by many across the world. According to Social Blade, a social media analysis platform, her YouTube channel has over 3 million subscribers and over 500 million total views, as of May 2024. Essentially, her videos cut across a wide range of topics, including, beauty tutorials, lifestyle and motivational speeches.

In addition to her YouTube channel, Rejoice has expanded her horizon through collaborations with other influencers and brands. She has worked on sponsored campaigns with cosmetics companies like L’Oréal Paris and Maybelline New York.

Rejoice is the president of the Blissful Ladies Ministry, a visionary ministry that seeks to birth and empower exceptional women of grace in this generation.

She is currently signed to God’s Mercy Connection, a prominent record label for gospel singers in Imo State and some of her captivating songs include If Not God and New Man among others.

Happily married to Mr Oladayo Temitayo Samuel, a crypto and Forex trading Expert and Data Analyst, the minister welcomed her first child on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The Geng

See Picture, The Geng…

The Geng are a group of Nigerian Gen Z content creators and social media influencers who sophisticatedly run their mutual YouTube channel, The Geng. Members of The Geng, more often than not, produce and star in the videos that are uploaded on the channel. The group consists of popular influencers Priscilla Ojo, SoftMadelt, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Susan Pwajok, Ammie, Maliya Michael, Eronini, Tobe, Chisom, Frances Theodore, Beauty.

Showcasing their daily lives and adventures, these videos have grown to be a collection of sensations owing not only to the exciting and engaging characters they possess but also to the sense of camaraderie and inclusivity the members of the group share.

The YouTube channel has succeeded in increasing the media presence of the group as a whole and has helped to cultivate an ever-dedicated fan base that eagerly anticipates every new upload, engagement and interaction. The Geng has over 127,000 subscribers and over 3M views.

Lord Lamba

See Picture, Lord Lamba…

Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, professionally known as Lord Lamba or Lord of Lies, is a Nigerian comedian and skit maker. As he is well known for shrewdly telling lies, in his skits, to get out of a challenging situation or to convince others, he was dubbed the title.

Born on May 4,1995 in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, the fast rising comedian hails from Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria. He studied at Fountain of Life Primary School and Rose Secondary School, Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria. He holds a Bachelor degree in Creative arts.

Kevin, in his words, has confirmed that he had long since nurtured the dream of being a footballer, however he had been swayed away from his childhood ambition by his observant and doting mother. Kevin’s mother had been able to convince him of his ability to wind people up anywhere and anytime and so, he could pass for a comedian. Consequently, he had veered from his original passion as a young boy to fulfill the potential he had inside of him.

Kelvin’s career as a comedian started in 2019 and he first started comedy by posting skits on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. In 2020, he officially debuted his first comedy video. Kevin, more often than not, presents how rotten the society has become through lies upon lies in his skit and he manages to successfully satirize it.

Kelvin has been nominated and has received awards including DENSA Social Comedian of The Year in 2021 and the Nigeria Choice Awards Best Content Creator, also in 2021.

Kelvin is currently engaged to former BBN housemate, Queen Atang and he has a daughter with her, Keira.

Pankeeroy

See Picture, Pankeeroy…

Chidera “Pankeeroy” Oliver Nwagbo is a multi talented Nigerian comedian, dancer, actor and content creator who is famous for his engaging and exciting skit series, Through the Storm (2021).

Born on the 22nd of January, 1996, Pankeeroy hails from Anambra, Southeast Nigeria. He had his primary and secondary education both in Lagos state. He is a graduate of computer science from Redeemer University.

The young comic fast rising star started out as a model and a dancer before finally settling for online comedy. He would later make and upload skits on Instagram. He rose to prominence in 2019 upon the release of a video that went viral and captured the attention and admiration of many netizens. By making light of social issues, Pankeeroy has gained an incredible following on social media including YouTube. His YouTube channel, pankeeroy, has over 48,000 followers.

Over the years, he has worked with authorities in the comedy field like Sydney Talker and ZfancyTV among many others.

In 2021, Pankeeroy was charged for Internet fraud and he was undoubtedly arrested by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). However, he would be later released for lack of petition against him before his arrest.

Vivian Okezie

See Picture, Vivian Okezie…

Vivian Okezie, born in Nigeria, is a prominent Abuja-based YouTuber and content creator whose videos border on the upscale life of Abuja and showcases her personal workouts, breakfasts, lunch dates, tours, hauls and reviews and makeup tutorials.

Okezie’s journey as a makeup artist and content creator began around 2017. After appearing on BN TV’s “The Spot,” where she showcased her skills and shared her experiences as a working student in Cyprus, she gained popularity. Prior to this, Okezie only loved the mere act of dressing up but had not considered a career could emerge from her innocent hobby. However, she embraced the idea and decided to improve her skills, in an attempt to actually venture into the industry.

Her Youtube channel, Vivian Okezie, is filled with several makeup tutorials and vlogs that have amassed millions of views and has over 74,000 subscribers.

Broda Shaggi

See Picture, Broad Shaggi…

Samuel Animashaun Perry professionally mainstream with Broda Shaggi is a multi-talented Nigerian comedian, content creator, movie producer and Youtuber.

Broda Shaggi was born on the 6th of July, 1993 and he hails from Ogun state, Southwest Nigeria. He studied at Mayflower Junior High School, where his father worked as a drama instructor. Then he studied at the University of Lagos, alongside the likes of Officer Woos, where he secured a Bachelor degree in Creative Arts.

Broda Shaggi has enjoyed a large media presence since the viral release of the parody drama, “Jesu in Mushin”, which brought him into limelight. He is known for his hilarious skits, often featuring as his signature character, an unwitting rascal. Additionally, he is a successful actor, having appeared in several films and TV shows.

Following his exhibition of comedy with a quintessential character, he has been awarded several awards such as The Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize for Comedy and the City People Music Award for Comedy Act of the Year.

In 2021, he was nominated for the NET Honours Category of Most Popular Comedian. In 2022 and 2023, he won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a comedy.

His YouTube channel, official BRODA SHAGGI, where he uploads his tons of skits and other entertaining contents has a massive following of over 1.8 million subscribers.

Momee Gombe

See Picture, Momee…

Maimuna Gombe Abubbakar, fondly addressed as Momee Gombe, is a Nigerian actress, singer and dancer in the Kannywood industry. She was born on July 11, in 1994 in Gombe State, Nigeria.

Having completed her primary and secondary education in Gombe, the actress is not only dazzling in the acting industry but is also, as a whole, a representative style of fashion that attempts to mark out a denomination in the Islamic religion.

She has appeared in over 30 films including popular series Alaqa.

Momee’s YouTube channel, Momee Gombe has grown to be a rich avenue for the display of her talents and skills in acting, dancing and singing. The channel has also gained a good measure of audience through its sensational series, KWALLA SERIES. The series encapsulates the story of a married woman who is obsessed with her life.

Momee was awarded the winner of the City People Movie Award for Kannywood Best Supporting Actress of the Year in 2021.

In 2021, Momee Gombe married popular Hausa singer Adam Fasaha but the marriage tragically ended in less than thirty days.

Success Freedom Inspires

See Picture, Success Freedom Inspires…

Success Freedom Inspires is a widely known Nigerian YouTube channel that focuses on inspiring and educating individuals on a wide range of topics, including movies, health and wellness, love and relationships, psychology, self-improvement and motivation.

Success Freedom Inspires began its YouTube journey on August 5, 2016 and the channel currently has a YouTube subscription count of 1.92M. The channel has uploaded 640 videos as of May, 2024 which have collectively amassed over 1.5 billion video views.

So far, the YouTube channel has gained popularity because of the relativity the mass share with its content. The videos on quotes and real life situations on the platform are sensational and compelling enough to trigger touching conversations and inspire individuals to become the best version of themselves.

With an estimated invoice of $373K per month, Success Freedom Inspires has an estimated net worth of $1.82M.

Agbaps Shorts

See Picture, Agbaps shorts…

Agbaps Shorts is a popular Nigerian YouTube channel that produces videos and other content under the film and animation category. According to YouTubers.me, the channel was created in 2021, has uploaded about 276 videos and has since then accumulated a total number of views of over 1.7 billion and an estimated subscription of 3.92 million.

Created by the 21 year old Nigerian-born TikTok star, Agbaps, the channel specializes in the upload of 3D digital animation videos that detail various aspects of life through a comic lens.

Agbaps has graduated from being just an animation as the incredible Agbaps cartoon characters can now be seen printed on stainless water bottles, beach towel, indoor pillow, pint glass, mug, Samsung phone case and many more. These products can be purchased on agbaps-merchcreator-spring.comor on Amazon.com.

Kenny Blaq

See Picture, Kenny Blaq…

Otolorin Kehinde Peter, professionally known as Kenny Blaq, is a talented Nigerian stand-up comedian, singer and content creator.

Kenny Blaq was born on the 30th of September, 1992 and he had both primary and secondary education in Ejigbo Lagos. Due to financial constraints, he had to leave SS3 and take tutorials to complete his WASSCE exam.

Having completed his secondary education, Kenny Blaq trained as a compère and présenter at the FRCN training school in Lagos. This training could be said to have prepared him for his journey in comedy and entertainment.

Kenny Blaq officially began his career in comedy in 2008 and he quickly gained popularity owing to his exceptional and creative ability to wind up his audience. He has performed at prestigious events, home and abroad and some of these notable events include I Laff with MC Abbey, Ali Baba’s January 1st concert, BasketMouth’s Lord of the Ribs among several others. Additionally, he performed at the 2nd edition of Unlock Naija Independence celebration and Africa Magic Owambe Finale.

One of Kenny Blaq’s noteworthy achievements was his eponymous comedy concert The Oxymoron of Kennyblaq which won the Best Comedy Show at the Naija 102.3FM Comedy Awards in 2017 and 2018. He was recognized as one of the 100 most influential youths in Africa. He also won The Future Awards Africa prize for Comedy in 2017 and he received the Ooni Youth Royal Award in 2020.

Kenny Blaq runs a self-titled YouTube channel where he uploads videos of his stand-up comedy. The channel has 168 videos uploaded and has garnered 340K subscribers and over 24M views since 2013.

Kelly Living Large

See Picture, KellyLivinglarge…

Kelani Fawaz, known as KellyLivinglarge, is an up and coming Nigerian rapper and songwriter. He was born on the 15th of January, 1998, in Lagos, Nigeria but is currently based in the US.

KELLY’s journey in the entertainment industry began during his secondary school days when he rapped among his colleagues and won several times. However, his breakthrough was accompanied by the hit song “BIG DAWG STATUS” which became a street anthem in the middle of 2020.

Since then, KELLY has released several songs, including “Money In The Grave,” “PTSD,” and his most recent release on June 11, 2021, called “Take Me Away.” His freestyle “Beatbox,” which was released on May 8, 2021, showcases his unique style and talent.

KellyLivingLarge is one of Nigeria’s performers of trap genre of music and he is the owner and CEO of Living Large Music Group.

He has a massive fan base on different social media platforms, with his YouTube subscription being over 44,000. His estimated net worth is at $500,000.

Madam Joyce

See Picture, Madame Joyce of Cocktails and Takeaways…

Joyce-Anne Deji, Madame Joyce is a Yoruba content creator and radio host born on 30th September in 1997, in Dublin, Ireland. She was raised in south east England.

Joyce attended university in Leicester and she has experience in retail, having worked in-store at River Island and Tesco. In 2019 and 2020, Joyce ran the Chen Lashes cosmetics brand. However, the business and websites are no longer functional.

She is the creative mind behind the Cocktails and Takeaways Podcast, a vibrant platform that came to be in June 2021 and the first podcast episode was titled “Stop Squeezing Girls Butt Unprovoked.”

Cocktails and Takeaways features relaxed but raw and emotive conversations with guests over cocktails. These conversations are usually on subjects that range between lifestyle and pop culture. Past guests on the show include personalities including Nella Rose and FLO.

Joyce became a full-time content creator in 2022, within a year of launching Cocktails and Takeaways and her YouTube channel, Madame Joyce, has over 186,000 subscribers with over 32M views on 322 videos.

Joyce also co-hosts a dilemma-based show called Down in the DMs, where she and her co-host, Victor Kunda act as an agony aunt and agony uncle respectively who advise people how to respond appropriately to real life situations.

Joyce has made media appearances on shows like Hoil Boys(2022), Pressed(2022), Mariam Musa (2022), among others.

Samspedy

See Picture, Samspedy…

Samuel “Samspedy” Oluwafemi Asubiojo is an exceptional Nigerian comedian and Youtuber who is also comically called, “Mama Ojo”.

Samspedy was born on the 5th of May, 1994 in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria. He is an indigene of Ido-Osi, Ekiti State, Nigeria. At the age of three, his family relocated to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Nigeria and, there he spent most of his formative years.

He attended the Abuja International Academy for his primary education and Royal College for his secondary education. Currently, he holds a degree in medicine from the Zaporizhzhya State Medical University, Ukraine.

Passion-wise, Samspedy was attracted to comedy as a teenager and in 2014, while he was still in secondary school he officially started his career in the field with his début video, which was released on YouTube. Consequently, after his graduation from medical school in 2018, he returned to Nigeria and left his medical career to pursue his passion for comedy.

Samspedy is known for his main series, African Home, which is a showstopper on YouTube. He has a second channel, SamspedyTV, created on August 4, 2019, where he shares challenges, travel vlogs and several other fun activities.

Samspedy has a following of 3.35M subscribers on his main Youtube channel, Samspedy, and nearly 2M views on 328 videos uploaded.

He has received the Splash Awards prize of Comedian of the Year in 2017.

In 2022, he won the Comedy Skits Awards prize for Best Skit Maker of the Year. In October 2023, he was listed as one of the top ten most streamed Nigerian YouTubers with over three million subscribers. In the same year, he was nominated for the Trendupp Awards as the Force of YouTube and was also nominated for the Africa Entertainment Awards as the Digital Content Creator of the Year.

Shank Comics

See Picture, Shank Comics…

Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, professional known by his stage name Shank Comics, is a Nigerian actor, comedian and media influencer.

Shank Comics was born on the 23rd of March, 1997 in Iwere-Ile, Iwajowa-Oyo State. He grew up in Olambe, Ogun state and he had his primary education at Goodness and Mercy Private School in Olambe, Ogun State. Then he proceeded to Lagos State Model College Meiran for his secondary education. At the tertiary level, he studied Electrical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Shank Comics began his skit making in 2017, however he wasn’t very popular until the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, his YouTube channel, Shank Comics, has a massive following of 606K and more than 41M views on 156 videos.

His contribution to the field has earned him awards that include the Social Media Content Creator Award and the Humor Award. On the 1st of December, 2022, he appeared on YouTube end-of-year Top 10 Breakout-Creators List.

In addition to his comedy career, on 6 April, 2022, Shank launched his online store Lit Gang, where he sells branded headwears like head warmers, face caps and bucket hats.

Maurice Sam

See Picture, Maurice Sam…

Maurice Samuel Oluwaseun, professionally known as Maurice Sam, was born on March 12, 1990, in Lagos, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian actor, model, DJ and TV host who is known for versatility in the film and television industry.

Sam received his secondary school education in Lagos and then, he proceeded to study Mass Communication in the University of Lagos.

Though he is known for his role as “Acid” in Hustle, the 2016-2018 series, he first gained significant recognition when he featured in the movie, The Big Fat Lie and, since then he has been experiencing increased media presence. Recently, he featured in the thriller, crowd puller series, Blood Sisters.

Sam has also made significant strides in the modeling industry, where his striking physique, handsome face and charismatic personality have made him a sought-after model both home and abroad.

Maurice Sam, together with his acting career, runs a Youtube channel called Maurice Sam TV, where he uploads videos and movies. The channel has an incredible following of 536K subscribers and more than 66M views on 33 videos.

Sam’s talent has been recognised and he has been credited with the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Best Actor in Comedy for his role in “Hustle”. He has also received honours at the Golden Movie Awards and City People Movie Awards.

Committed to giving back to the society, he actively supports charitable organizations such as Save the Children, The Red Cross, and The Maurice Sam Foundation, his foundation that seeks to empower the underprivileged through scholarships and empowerment programs.

Ruth Kadiri

See Picture, Ruth Kadiri…

Ruth Kadiri is a Nigerian actress, screenwriter and film producer. She was born on 24 March 1988 in Benin City, Edo State, south-south Nigeria, and studied Mass Communication and Business Administration at the University of Lagos and Yaba College of Technology, respectively.

Kadiri began her acting career in the movie Boys Cot and has since then featured and starred in over fifty films.

As a screenwriter, she has written and co-written several movies including Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men among several others. Beyond acting, Kadiri is also an entrepreneur as she owns the Ruth Kadiri Films Production Company where she produces movies under the label. She is also a popular brand ambassador.

Kadiri’s creativity and versatility have earned her several awards and nominations. In 2013, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award at the African Movie Academy Awards for her role in the movie, The October Rain. She was also nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award at the same event for her role in the movie Temptation: Forbidden Fruit.

RuthKadiri247, is a YouTube channel on which she uploads new movies and the platform currently has 1.93M subscribers and over 280M views on 99 videos.

Kadiri is beautifully married to Ezerika and the couple have two children.

Mr Macaroni

See Picture, Mr Macaroni…

Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, is a Nigerian actor and content creator.

Born on the 3rd of May, 1993, Mr Macaroni is an indigene of Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria. He grew up in Magodo, Lagos where he attended Tender are International Nursery and Primary school in Ojota, Ogudu, and now at Magodo Isheri. Then he proceeded to Babcock University High School for his secondary school education.

After having forced to leave Lead University around 2010, due to certain accreditation issues, Mr Macaroni began to study Law in Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou only to leave again. This time, he got forced to leave because he was always “standing up for justice” and couldn’t keep mute because of his vocal nature. Finally, he would later get admitted into Redeemers University where he would earn a degree in Theatre Arts and Film Studies in 2018.

Though he started out as an actor in Nollywood, Mr Macaroni transitioned to creating comedy videos. He is known for portraying characters like Daddy Wa and Professor Hard Life. He employs humor to shed light on governance, human rights and civic responsibilities. His YouTube channel, MR MACARONI, features a variety of his comedic content that usually focuses on the society and real issues in Africa. Oftentimes, he showcases these themes while placing a satirical effort on them. The channel has over 900, 000 subscribers and more than 200M views on 338 uploaded videos.

During the EndSARS Activism, Mr Macaroni was arrested for advocating against police brutality and injustice.