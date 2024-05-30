Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UBA Named West Africa’s Best Bank

UBA named West Africa’s best bank

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian-owned bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has been named West Africa’s best at the African Banker Awards 2024.

Held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, the African Banker Awards was attended by over 300 of Africa’s leading financial institutions in which UBA took home the award for the Best Regional Bank (West Africa), marking a significant impact in the finance world as it celebrates its 75 years of providing financial services to Africans.

Upon receiving the award, UBA’s Managing Director, Ms. Mary Mulili, stated that the award was a true testament to the impact, dedication, and hard work put into the financing institution.

Upon inaugurating the new Abuja Metro Rail Line, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended the grace of Abuja residents enjoying free rides for six months after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had initially announced that free rides would only last two months.

President Bola announced this to ease the burden of Abuja residents commuting as he revealed that he wanted to offer hope to the people of FCT by giving them reasons to rejoice.

“Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate,” Tinubu said.

The naira has recorded some development in the black market as it trades at ₦1,490/$ against its previous rate of ₦1,520 reported on May 27.

Bureau De Change operators revealed that they purchase dollars at the rate of ₦1,460 and sell to customers at ₦1,490/$, reflecting a 2% increase in the value of dollars in the parallel market.

The dollar crashed by 13.26%, now trading at ₦1,329/$, while it previously traded at ₦1,173/$.

The Nigerian federal government has stepped in to mediate between Teesside University and its Nigerian students who have been unable to pay their tuition due to the volatility of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

The Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom raised a delegation led by Ambassador Christian Okeke to mediate between the protesting students and the University based on the University’s ‘unfair and unjust deportation’ order of its students who were knee-deep in their studies.

Nigerian artist David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has announced his memecoin ($DAVIDO) by uploading a screenshot of his memecoin, which operates on the Solana blockchain.

The internet has received this news with mixed reactions, although the meme-coin has already soared due to Davido’s fans’ interest in the coin simply because of the idol.

The announcement of the $DAVIDO meme-coin comes in tandem with the popular Tapswap, which has also gained traction amongst Nigerians after witnessing the success of $NOT airdrop.