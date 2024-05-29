Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Rejects FG’s ₦60,000 Minimum Wage Offer, Suggests ₦494,000

NLC rejects FG’s ₦60,000 minimum wage offer, suggests ₦494,000

PDP describes Tinubu’s first year as the most challenging since the Civil War

Confusion between Bayero and Sanusi as court decides who becomes Emir

TUC threatens to strike, calls FG unserious because of minimum wage offers

Ayra Starr performs at Le Louvre

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC rejects FG’s ₦60,000 minimum wage offer, suggests ₦494,000

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has once again turned down the offer of the federal government to increase the minimum wage to ₦60,000, double the current minimum wage in the country.

The NLC and TUC, known as the Organised Labour, have rejected what is to be the fourth offer by the federal government in two weeks since minimum wage negotiations resumed.

The NLC and TUC instead reduced their request from ₦497,000 to ₦494,000, demanding that the federal government make haste in approving their desired amount for minimum wage and not the mere wage, which is not able to buy a bag of rice in the market.

PDP describes Tinubu’s first year as the most challenging since the Civil War

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the opposing political party of the incumbent ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), has characterised President Bola Tinubu’s first year as the most challenging since the Civil War between 1967-1970.

May 29 marks the anniversary in which President Bola Tinubu officially assumed his role as the President of Nigeria, and a lot has happened in the country compared to the state of things before his administration began.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, requested that the President prioritise governance, fight against corruption and eradicate the fuel crisis.

“The APC administration continues in its anti-people policies in the arbitrary hike in electricity tariff and imposition of multiple taxes on the already impoverished Nigerians with no corresponding tangible development directed towards the welfare of the people,” he said.

Confusion between Bayero and Sanusi as court decides who becomes Emir

The Kano court has stirred confusion in the hearts of the residents of Kano State after Sanusi Lamido was appointed as Emir once again by the governor. There have been several protests in Kano demanding that the deposed Emir, Aminu Bayero, be returned to his position, and this has caused an uproar in the state.

Justice S. Amobeda of the Federal High Court ordered the police to ensure the rights of Emir Ado Bayero. Meanwhile, Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano State High Court restrained the security forces from evicting reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the palace.

TUC threatens to strike, calls FG unserious because of minimum wage offers

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has expressed its irritation with the games which the federal government keeps playing by offering meagre sums as prospective minimum wage despite the high cost of living in the country.

The TUC called out the federal government for its nonchalant attitude towards determining a proper and acceptable minimum wage, threatening that if it had not yet concluded by May 31, 2024, the union would embark on strike.

“We want the government to be serious. Let them come and give us a breakdown of how a family will live with the minimum wage of ₦60,000,” the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, said regarding the â‚¦60,000 minimum wage offer.

Ayra Starr performs at Le Louvre

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s fame knows no limits as she recently performed at the Le Louvre museum in France.

The event was sponsored by giant payments firm, Visa and also included the performance of Post Malone and Raina.

Ayra Starr performed some tracks off her upcoming album and wowed the crowd with her choreography and angelic vocals. She left the stage with an impact and loud cheers from her fans.