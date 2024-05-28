The Afrobeats Girlies Are Getting It, Here’s Why

The Afrobeats girlies are truly getting it, and by “it”, we mean everything success entails: millions of dollars, management deals, hit songs with features. It is undeniable that since the start of the 2020s, the Nigerian music industry has taken a paradigm shift as it has transgressed beyond the borders of Nigeria, West Africa and Africa.

With special recognition to artists like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy, who paved the way to Afrobeats recognition in America and Europe, the newer artists have since found it easier to penetrate America, a country regarded as the world’s largest hub for music business.

The Afrobeats girlies, namely Ayra Starr, Tems, Qing Madi, Guchi, Fave, Bloody Civilian, and Morravey, have shown that they have all it takes to take the world by storm with their art.

Signed under efficient record labels with excellent managerial skills, it’s no wonder these artists have only been able to further their careers and craft, enticing a much larger fanbase beyond Nigeria and Africa.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, since releasing her first EP in 2021, has gained love from the world, singing with Grammy winner Tyla, stunning award-winning actress Kelly Rowland, Wizkid, NEIKED, and many more. Ayra Starr has managed to break the music industry’s secrets to having a successful career as she has had a single with many artists from different countries.

Ayra also received her first Grammy nominations with her smash single, Rush. With only one album out so far and her second album dropping this weekend, Ayra Starr has cemented herself as the “Sabi girl” who knows how to get work done. She’s recognised as an artist with an insane workforce.

Tems

Tems is a free-spirited RnB singer who captured the hearts of Nigerians with “Damages” amidst other incredible singles in her discography. However, what catapulted her fame as an RnB singer to the world was her feature in Wizkid’s song titled “Essence”. Temilade Openiyi (Tems) did not only capture the hearts of Nigerians but also Americans, as Black Americans have called her theirs.

Tems has received a Grammy and an award at the Billboard Women in Music Award, BET award, iHeartRadio Music Award, Soul Train award and more. Like Ayra Starr, Tems will also be releasing an album in June and has expanded her discography by singing with powerhouse artists like Drake, Future, Beyoncé, and more.

Bloody Civilian

Stepping into the limelight with a feat not many artists can boast of, Bloody Civilian’s role in the song “Wake Up” featuring Rema in the Black Panther album Soundtrack. Bloody Civilian is a force to be reckoned with in the industry, as she has made several hits despite being a new face in the Nigerian music industry.

Qing Madi

A talented vocalist like Ayra and Tems, Qing Madi’s music seeps into your soul and leaves you wanting more. Her TikTok trending song, “Ole”, featuring BNXN, is a romantic medley whose lyrics speak of coveting someone’s lover. It is a song that is echoed and hummed in the minds and lips of every Nigerian. With other singles like “American Love” and “Vision,” remix featuring American RnB singer Cholë Bailey, Qing Madi is an Afrobeats girly to watch out for in the industry.

Guchi

It is almost impossible to walk past this Afrobeat girly, the owner of the bop “All Over You”, which took waves in Nigeria and could be sung by every Nigerian man, woman and non-binary. Guchi sees love in a colourful, artsy light, which she effortlessly reflects in her music.

The Nigerian singer is one of the talented Afrobeats girlies who strives hard to make her art. If you are looking for a catchy love song to play to your lover or crush, Guchi might be the artist to listen to. Although she has a limited discography, her songs will leave you wanting more.

Fave

Right off the bat, Fave became an internet sensation; her unique vocals blended well with her love for Afrobeats. Fave released “Baby Riddim” back in 2021, a song which showed so much potential for what the female artist could do with her voice and skills. She further increased her discography by featuring in Olamide’s album “UY Scuti” and recently in Davido’s smash hit album “Timeless”.

Morravey

Morravey is another new artist featured on Davido’s Timeless album, and to cement her name in the music industry, Morravey dropped an EP titled RAVI in 2023 following the success of Davido’s critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated album.