Odunlade Adekola Returns to the Cinema on June 21 with a New Film, “Lakatabu”

Lakatabu by Odunlade Adekola

Nollywood veteran actor Odunlade Adekola is set to release “Lakatabu”, which might be his next hit movie in the cinemas, on June 21 following the success of “Orisa”, his 2023 film.

In “Lakatabu”, Odunlade brings a powerful story to life using compelling emotions like corruption and enmity to drive the characters.

Produced by Odunlade Adekola, the film stars Olakunle Da-silva, Samuel A. Perry (Broda Shaggi), Eniola Ajao, Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Tina Mba, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Amusan, and many more.

Although the movie’s plot is yet to be released, “Lakatabu” is expected to be of action and paranormal genre.

