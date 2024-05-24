Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerians Return to Old National Anthem

Nigerians return to old national anthem

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerians return to old national anthem

The House of Representatives passed a bill allowing for a change in Nigeria’s national anthem. The country is now expected to do away with the “Arise O Compatriot” and embrace its initial anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee.”

The bill’s passing had become one of the fastest bills passed in Nigerian history as the House went into an executive session that lasted 40 minutes before the bill was passed.

The anthem bill was sponsored by the leader of the house, Julius Ihonvbare, who presented it for the first and second reading before it was approved and read for the third time.

Kano Governor reinstated Sanusi as Emir of Kano four years after deposition

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has reinstated the once-deposed leader, Lamido Sanusi, as the Emir of Kano, four years after the then-Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, deposed him.

In a bid to undo everything that his predecessor had done, Abba Yusuf also deposed the five emirs who were appointed by Ganduje, giving them two days to vacate their positions and official palaces.

Lamido Sanusi has come a long way in the Nigerian political scene as he was once the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before he was appointed Emir by ex-Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Nigerian students fear deportation as UK Universities order them to leave

Nigerian students in the United Kingdom might be up for deportation due to their inability to pay their tuition fees because of the naira instability in the foreign exchange market.

Teesside University has ordered Nigerian students to inform the Home Office to withdraw the students from their courses as they missed their fee instalments, and their savings were cleared because of the naira devaluation.

Some Nigerian students have since protested against the unfairness of the university, calling it heartless as they have been contacted by the debt collection agencies to which the university stated that their failure to pay was a breach of visa sponsorship regulations.

FCT residents are set to enjoy two months of free rides on the Abuja metro rail

The residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rejoice as the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has announced that they will enjoy a free two-month ride on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit.

Nyesom Wike stated that President Bola Tinubu approved the two-month ride on the metro line. He also mentioned that the rail line would be inaugurated on May 27 by Tinubu, after which it would be open for free public use within the next two months.

The FCT Ministers cleared the air surrounding the commissioning of the metro line, saying that although the previous administration had commissioned it, they had not released it for public use.

Canadian Province opens up its doors to skilled Nigerians looking to relocate

A Canadian Province has announced its search for skilled workers worldwide, including Nigerians who might be interested in relocating to Canada to fill vacant positions in the construction industry.

According to reports, 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province’s current workforce, would retire and be replaced immediately; therefore, those who meet the desired criteria would have an easier opportunity to be granted a visa at the Canadian Embassy in Nigeria.

Reports regarding the construction worker shortage are no secret; however, the need is more significant in Alberta due to the ongoing housing and infrastructure projects.