Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Foreign Airlines Reduce Airfare Below Air Peace’s Prices for Lagos to London Flights

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Foreign airlines reduce airfare below Air Peace’s prices for Lagos to London flights

Foreign airlines have resumed their competition with Nigerian airline Air Peace by reducing the prices of flight tickets for those going from Lagos to London.

When Air Peace announced that it had received a licence to fly from Lagos to London, the airline gave a price slash, which was astoundingly different from what other foreign airlines charged Nigerians flying to London.

Since the shift in customers, foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, British Airways, Ethiopian Airways, Turkish Airlines, Asky, and Royal Air Moroc, have cut down their prices, with British Airways being the lowest at ₦605,000 for economy class from its previous ₦3.5 million.

FG advises NLC to accept minimum wage that won’t create job vacancies

The federal government, through the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, has urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to accept a minimum wage that is more realistic than their demands.

He warned that the NLC should take control of this moment by requesting something easily acceptable and within reason so the country will not face mass job vacancies due to employers’ inability to pay their workers.

The last offered minimum wage to Organised Labour was ₦62,000, which the NLC also countered by bringing down their demand from ₦494,000 to ₦250,000.

Czech Republic invites skilled Nigerians to relocate for job vacancies

The Czech Republic has opened its borders to one million skilled tech workers, including Nigerians, urging them to apply as the country aims to upskill the one million participants for a year.

According to a report, the program is said to align with the European Institute for Innovation and Technology’s Deep Talent Initiative and also serve as a purpose to attract foreign tech talents as well as increase the country’s skilled labour force.

The recruitment portal offers thorough guidance for international professionals, covering many employment opportunities and life in the country. It also provides detailed information on visa and immigration procedures, along with tips for cultural integration.

Nigerians protest #EndHunger in Abuja, Benin and Lagos

Nigerians took to the streets of Lagos, Benin and Abuja on June 12, Democracy Day, to alert the Nigerian government of their pain and suffering since Tinubu’s administration began in 2023.

The protesters complained heavily about their hunger, the constant rise of inflation and the inability to fend for families.

With placards and cardboards above their heads, Nigerians came out in troops in the three states, chanting, “This hunger is too much” and “Reverse anti-people policies.” They called on President Tinubu to consider his people whenever he made policies, as the common people suffered the most from his rulings.

The protesters included members from civil society groups like the Education Rights Campaign, Socialist Workers League, Take It Back Movement, and Coalition for Revolution.

Tinubu announces that he will approve a minimum wage Nigerians can afford

President Bola Tinubu has revealed his plans to approve a minimum wage that Nigerians can afford, stating that he was after approving an acceptable, realistic and sustainable minimum wage for Nigerians.

The President stated that the minimum wage proposal would be submitted to the National Assembly as a bill after consideration, and this bill would serve as an affordable wage for both the government and private sector.

“We’ll do it, what Nigeria can afford, what you can afford, what I can afford. They ask you to cut your coat according to your size if you have size at all,” he said.