Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos-Calabar Highway: FG Begins Compensation of Affected Owners After Rerouting

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos-Calabar Highway: FG begins compensation of affected owners after rerouting

The federal government has disbursed ₦10 million for the compensation of affected property owners as it reroutes the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway due to the discovery of the subsea cables being in the path of the predetermined route.

The federal government has also announced that it would reduce the number of lanes from 10 to six as a cost-effective method for the project.

According to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the first 47km of the coastal highway will be open to the public from May 2025.

Teesside University promises to fund expelled students’ return flights

Teesside University, a UK varsity, withdrew the admission of some Nigerian students due to their inability to pay their tuition fees and has promised to fund their return flights.

The Nigerian students blamed the foreign exchange crisis on the naira for their inability to complete their fees. They protested against the school withdrawing them from their courses and ordering them to leave the country.

A representative from the Nigerian Embassy in the UK tried to discuss with the UK university a resolution on behalf of the Nigerian students. Still, a university spokesperson said, “We are working with a small group who need to return to their home country and are opening an international relief fund to offer additional financial support for these unexpected travel costs.”

Cholera outbreak in Lagos claims lives and leaves others hospitalised

The Lagos State Government has called for caution as Lagosians continue with their daily activities in the face of a cholera outbreak which has claimed the lives of five victims and left sixty people hospitalised.

The government revealed that within two days, there had been severe gastroenteritis cases reported, causing panic in the state.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, confirmed the cholera outbreak has spread through states across the country, “We suspect a possible cholera outbreak; however, samples have been taken for confirmation. As of April 28, 2024, Nigeria reported 815 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths across 25 states.”

President Tinubu speaks up on minimum wage

President Bola Tinubu addressed the minimum wage issue, which has bothered every Nigerian worker.

Upon addressing Nigerians on Democracy Day, which marks the 25th anniversary of Nigeria celebrating democracy, the President opened up on the matter of the minimum wage, stating that his administration is working hard on formulating a bill that would be acceptable and sent to the National Assembly for passage.

“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and never turn my back on you.”

“In this spirit, we have negoti­ated in good faith and with open arms with organised labour on a new national minimum wage. We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less,” he said.

Dangote Refinery postpones petrol supply to July

The Dangote Refinery has announced that it would no longer be able to release petrol to Nigerians this month as expected but would instead supply petrol from July due to some minor challenges.

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, informed reporters during a tour of the facility with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday that the petrol from the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity refinery would be available in July.

“We had a bit of delay, but PMS will start coming out by 10 to 15 of July. But then we want to keep it in the tank to ensure it settles. So by the third week of July, we’ll be able to come out to take it into the market,” Dangote said.