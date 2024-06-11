Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerian Lawmakers Propose a Six-year Single-term Tenure for Presidents and Governors

Nigerian lawmakers propose a six-year single-term tenure for presidents and governors

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian lawmakers propose a six-year single-term tenure for presidents and governors

A group of Nigerian lawmakers led by Ikenga Ugochinyere suggested some amendments to the 1999 constitution, requesting that rather than having a four-year seat which can be renewed for two terms, a single term of six years would be preferable.

According to the proposal, over thirty members submitted it, suggesting that the presidency be allowed to extend its tenure to a single six-year term and must be rotated among all six geographical zones in the country.

This proposal is said to cut costs for the country and also ensure equal representation, and reduce the need for the creation of new states.

“Amendment of section 3 of the constitution to provide for the recognition of the division of Nigeria into six geopolitical zones. Amendment of the Constitution to provide for a single tenure of six years for the President and governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The reduction in government spending and wastage, efficiency in governance, and national stability by providing a single term of six years for the President and governors.”

NLC states the reason why it cannot resume strike after ₦62k minimum wage proposal

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has quenched all burning questions concerning whether or not Organised Labour will resume its nationwide strike.

According to Ajaero, it was impossible to embark on strike as the President, Bola Tinubu, had not yet approved the ₦62,000 minimum wage proposal by the federal government. Until he approves it, the matter will still be under consideration.

“During the tenure of the immediate past President, the figure proposed to him was ₦27,000 by the tripartite committee, but he increased it to ₦30,000. We are hopeful that this President will do the right thing. The President had noted that the difference between ₦62,000 and ₦250,000 is a wide gulf,” he said.

Naira gains in the black market depreciates in the official window

The naira has shown signs of some gains in the parallel market instead of its results in the official market. Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have revealed the selling price of dollars to be ₦1,480/$.

The perceived gain was only ₦10 or 0.68% different from the previous rate as it was sold at ₦1,490/$.

However, at the official window, the naira depreciated by 0.2%, going from ₦1,483.29/$ to ₦1,483.62/$.

EFCC raises team to investigate El-Rufai and others over alleged ₦423 billion fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assembled a team of operatives to investigate the alleged mismanagement of ₦423 billion by the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and his political aides.

The report states that the former governor would soon be called over for questioning as the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Kaduna House of Assembly discovered that about ₦423 billion was syphoned from the state government’s coffers from 2015 to 2023.

Super Eagles recite old national anthem at World Cup game, blames Benin FA

The Super Eagles were caught reciting the now-defunct national anthem at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, despite claiming to have submitted the new anthem to the Benin Republic Football Federation (FBF).

Nigerians were stunned to find that the Super Eagles had sung the old national anthem, and most believed this to be a political stance against the Nigerian government’s decision to change the anthem.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation has come out to announce that it submitted the new anthem (Nigeria, we hail thee) to be played at the World Cup qualification game, and there was a protest after the mix-up, which led to the new anthem being played at the second half.