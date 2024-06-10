Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC May Resume Strike Following FG’s New Minimum Wage Proposal

NLC may resume strike following FG’s new minimum wage proposal

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC may resume strike following FG’s new minimum wage proposal

The deputy president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tommy Okon Etim, claimed that the NLC and TUC would discuss the federal government’s latest offer of ₦62,000 as the minimum wage.

Although the NLC also replied to the federal government by reducing its minimum wage proposal to ₦250,000 from its earlier proposed ₦494,000, Tommy Etim revealed that actions would be taken concerning the Organised Labour’s request for a reasonable minimum wage.

Since the five-day relaxation of the nationwide strike ended on June 9, the country is anticipating Organised Labour’s reaction to the federal government’s offer.

NCS reveals naira depreciation has made Nigerian products affordable for Africans

Timi Bomodi, the Comptroller of Seme command, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), revealed that the naira depreciation in the foreign exchange market significantly impacted the economy of other African countries, as they were able to consume more products exported from Nigeria.

According to him, market forces heavily influence importation and exportation, precisely demand and supply.

“We are talking about the exchange rate of naira vis-à-vis its impact on exports. Now, as the value of the naira begins to decline, you find that Nigerian-made goods are considered cheap within the region.”

30 travelers, including students, were kidnapped on the Abuja-Nasarawa highway

Thirty travelers, including some students from Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, were abducted by kidnappers on the Abuja-Nasarawa Highway.

Reports state that the vehicle conveying the travelers was ambushed and attacked, with the kidnappers leading the victims into a forest in the Uke area of Nasarawa State.

One of the drivers who escaped the clutches of the kidnappers was said to have requested help from police officers, alerting them of the incident.

Air Peace announces two-year schedule availability

Nigerian airline Air Peace has announced that prospective passengers can now book their flights from Lagos to London as far as March 2025.

The airline became popular among Nigerians in March 2024 when it announced its license to travel internationally between Lagos and London, reducing its airfare by a large margin compared to what other international airlines offer.

“We are thrilled to inform the general public and our esteemed customers that they can now book flights up to March 2025 on our London route,” the information states.

Germany has revealed new visa options for Nigerians willing to relocate and work

The government of Germany recently launched an online portal for skilled Nigerians looking to relocate and work in the country.

The visa option is a residence permit that allows individuals from underdeveloped countries outside the EU to come to Germany seeking jobs. It aims to target skilled workers from non-European Union (non-EU) countries, including Nigeria.

The Opportunity Card is valid for a year but can be extended whenever the foreign individual finds a qualified job, enabling them to request another residence permit.