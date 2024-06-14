The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

After learning that their late police captain was linked to some drug cartels, hilarious cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett go on a dangerous trip to clear his name.

Inside Out 2

The emotions are back again in the sequel to this fun, loving animation. Join anger, fear, joy, and sadness as they welcome a new emotion to the club, although they have no idea how to handle it.

Muri & Ko

‘Muri and Ko’ depicts the chaos that occurs after a street thug mistakenly kidnaps a child after stealing a car. The family of the child organises a search party for the child, and Muri faces a challenge: release the child to the parents or suffer the consequences.

Bridgerton

The remaining four episodes of Bridgerton are released on Netflix as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton return on June 13 to continue their love story.

The Boys

Season four of The Boys is out with three episodes. Follow the mischievous gang as they take on the world and Homelander in the new series of The Boys.

Godzilla Minus One

Netflix brings Godzilla Minus One to its streaming platform for lovers of the supercharged monster, which now exists in Japan.

Firefly

A boy with a wild imagination sets out to find the mythical Island of fireflies, which his mother always told him about at bedtime.

Sitting in Bars with Cake

Two best friends, Jane and Corinne, decide to come up with a plan, which includes Jane bringing cakes to bars with the motive of meeting new people.

Call Me By Your Name

Played by two fantastic actors (Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet), ‘Call Me By Your Name’ tells the story of a young boy who comes to the discovery of his sexuality as he is seduced by an older man who works for his father.

The Acolyte

An investigation into a series of patterned crimes leads the Jedi Master against a fearsome warrior from his past.