The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

Weekend watchlist: The Boys

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

  1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

After learning that their late police captain was linked to some drug cartels, hilarious cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett go on a dangerous trip to clear his name.

  1. Inside Out 2

The emotions are back again in the sequel to this fun, loving animation. Join anger, fear, joy, and sadness as they welcome a new emotion to the club, although they have no idea how to handle it.

  1. Muri & Ko

‘Muri and Ko’ depicts the chaos that occurs after a street thug mistakenly kidnaps a child after stealing a car. The family of the child organises a search party for the child, and Muri faces a challenge: release the child to the parents or suffer the consequences.

  1. Bridgerton

The remaining four episodes of Bridgerton are released on Netflix as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton return on June 13 to continue their love story.

  1. The Boys

Season four of The Boys is out with three episodes. Follow the mischievous gang as they take on the world and Homelander in the new series of The Boys.

  1. Godzilla Minus One

Netflix brings Godzilla Minus One to its streaming platform for lovers of the supercharged monster, which now exists in Japan.

  1. Firefly

A boy with a wild imagination sets out to find the mythical Island of fireflies, which his mother always told him about at bedtime.

  1. Sitting in Bars with Cake

Two best friends, Jane and Corinne, decide to come up with a plan, which includes Jane bringing cakes to bars with the motive of meeting new people.

  1. Call Me By Your Name

Played by two fantastic actors (Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet), ‘Call Me By Your Name’ tells the story of a young boy who comes to the discovery of his sexuality as he is seduced by an older man who works for his father.

  1. The Acolyte

An investigation into a series of patterned crimes leads the Jedi Master against a fearsome warrior from his past.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 13, 2024

Ireti Doyle, Raz Adeoti Star in Action Thriller ‘Son of the Soil,’ Produced by Chee Keong Cheung

Action thriller genres will never be the same in Nigeria, with Action Xtreme CEO Chee Keong Cheung at the seat ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 12, 2024

NdaniTv’s ‘Bottomline’ Series Premieres on YouTube on June 14

NdaniTv, one of the successful production companies, announced that it would be releasing its latest series, ‘Bottomline’, on June 14, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 11, 2024

Elsa Majimbo Debuts Acting Career in Short Film ‘Bitter Leaf’

Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo, who became internet-famous during the 2020 COVID pandemic, debuted her acting career in a short film ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 10, 2024

Veekee James Releases Short Film “From Ajegunle to Forbes” Detailing Her Journey To Fame

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James released a short film, “From Ajegunle to Forbes” detailing her growth and journey from ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 10, 2024

Bukola Ogunsola Casts Liz Benson, Bukky Wright and Rita Dominic in Something About The Briggs”

Nollywood filmmaker Bukola Ogunsola enlisted Nollywood veteran actresses Liz Benson and Rita Dominic to star in her upcoming film “Something ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 8, 2024

The African Film Festival (TAFF) 2024 Set To Begin On June 20th

The African Film Festival 2024 is back again this year, from June 20 to 23rd, 2024. The event features three ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail