Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can attend

A Flexer’s Hangout

Join fellow flexers like yourself at the Flexer’s Hangout on June 14, hosted by The Kommunity Flex. The event starts at 4 pm till daybreak and is held at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos.

Jungle Fever

Unleash your wildness at the Amapiano District’s latest edition, the “Jungle Fever.” Get ready to party till dawn with party animals like yourself at the Nextthought studios, Okunde Blue Water Scheme, Elegushi Beach, on June 14.

Adire Lagos by Ecobank

Lovers of fashion, creativity and adire will be pleased to participate in the adire exhibition held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre from June 14 to 17. The event will feature multiple adire-based designs from different fashion designers across Nigeria.

First Days of Summer

Celebrate the weekend at the First Days of Summer event with great vibes and good music. The event will take place on June 15 at The Hook Lounge, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island.

Panty Liners

If you are interested in stage plays, this might be an excellent choice, as ‘Panty Liners’ will be playing at Terra Kulture Lawn, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, from June 15 to 30th. The first show starts at 5:30, while the second begins at 7:30.

Funnybone Live: Aina’s Son

Laugh till your ribs ache at the Funnybone Live concert on June 16 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

Pottery and Clay Painting

Get your hands dirty this weekend by learning how to make pottery. Unveil the creative artist in you as you design a unique pottery for yourself or a loved one. The event will be held on June 15 at Victoria Island.

Art Therapy

Spend this weekend celebrating Father’s Day with your father at the Art Therapy on June 16. The two of you can try painting acrylic on canvas experience. Enjoy a fun and fantastic day at the Art Therapy.