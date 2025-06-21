Article

Check Out The Songs That Were Released This Week

This week is packed with lots of jams from your favourite artist to serenade you for as long as possible. So if you are getting tired of that old playlist and want some new vibes and amazing energy, here are songs released this week.

  1. Olamide by Olamide (Album)
  2. Ewo by Famous Pluto ft Zerrydl ft Shallipopi
  3. Glory by Victony
  4. Mata by Lop3z
  5. Mortal Kombat by Muyeez
  6. Okirika by Loti ft Taves
  7. Who’s Really Rapping by A-Q ft Blaqbonez
  8. Aborus by Vector
  9. Beautiful Remix by Spyro ft Oxlade
  10. Mbekwu by Subziro
  11. Shake Body Spanish Remix by Skales
  12. Fire by Laime ft Odumodublvck ft Hotkeed
  13. Final by Melvitto ft Frescool
  14. Safe by Kotrell
  15. Gaddem by Rybeena X Shoda
  16. Famous Pluto by Uzama The 3rd (EP)
