Check Out The Songs That Were Released This Week

This week is packed with lots of jams from your favourite artist to serenade you for as long as possible. So if you are getting tired of that old playlist and want some new vibes and amazing energy, here are songs released this week.

Olamide by Olamide (Album) Ewo by Famous Pluto ft Zerrydl ft Shallipopi Glory by Victony Mata by Lop3z Mortal Kombat by Muyeez Okirika by Loti ft Taves Who’s Really Rapping by A-Q ft Blaqbonez Aborus by Vector Beautiful Remix by Spyro ft Oxlade Mbekwu by Subziro Shake Body Spanish Remix by Skales Fire by Laime ft Odumodublvck ft Hotkeed Final by Melvitto ft Frescool Safe by Kotrell Gaddem by Rybeena X Shoda Famous Pluto by Uzama The 3rd (EP)