5 Events That Made the Nigerian Internet This Week

This week was filled with a range of events, from a TikToker being sentenced to prison to Nigerian influencers getting recognition, and so much more. Here are some of the events that made the Nigerian internet this week, in case you missed them.

Bright Chimezie says he has decided to resume his music career

Nigerian Veteran Highlife artist Bright Chimezie, in an interview with Hip TV, revealed he had no idea Davido sampled his old classic “Because of English,” which was released in 1984, on the viral track ‘With You’ featuring Omah Lay, until the Afrobeats singer mentioned it.

The veteran musician also shared that he’s actively working on new music and recently signed a publishing deal with Sony Music West Africa.

“We have so many songs to record. In fact, we were in the studio before David called, so we are in the business,” he said.

Adekunle Gold celebrated World Sickle Cell Day in style

The Nigerian Artist Adekunle Gold, Aka AG baby, decided to mark World Sickle Cell Day, which is usually held on the 19th of June, by launching a new initiative called ‘5 Star Care’ through his charity, the Adekunle Gold Foundation (AGF).

The project, done in partnership with the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Sickle Cell Management Initiatives (SCMI), and the Lagos State Ministry of Health, will offer free, comprehensive health insurance to 1,000 individuals living with sickle cell disease.

Sharing the motivation behind the initiative, Adekunle Gold, who lives with sickle cell, said: “Every life deserves 5-Star care. I know this because I have lived with sickle cell all my life. I see the pain, the prayers, the strength it takes to smile through it.”

He also revealed that AGF is collaborating with researchers at New York University (NYU) to study the impact of sickle cell disease and explore how music and storytelling can complement medical care.

Court sentences TikToker to one year in prison over video

Popular TikTok content creator, Abubakar Usman Kilina, has been sentenced to one year in prison by a magistrates’ court in Kano over a video the authorities considered indecent and offensive.

The sentencing came after Kilina was found guilty of promoting indecent behaviour, using offensive language, and featuring cross-dressers in one of his videos. The court said his actions violated public morality laws in the state.

Despite the conviction, the court gave Kilina the option of paying a ₦100,000 fine, along with ₦30,000 in compensation for wasting the agency’s time.

He was cautioned to refrain from producing content that does not conform to the public decency laws of the state. The magistrate judge warned that if he repeats this act, he won’t have an option of a fine and will be fully imprisoned.

BBNaija announces date for ‘No Loose Guard’ reunion premiere

The wait is almost over for Big Brother Naija fans as the organisers have officially announced the premiere date for the Season 9 reunion, themed “No Loose Guard.”

The show’s organizers, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the reunion will premiere on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10 PM.

The caption read: “#BBNaijaReunion is bringing all the receipts and fresh shade levels…”

Tunde Onakoya and some other influencers nominated for the 2025 Trendupp Africa Awards

The Trendupp Africa Awards are usually hosted to celebrate influencers, content creators, brands, and organisations that are driving change and creativity positively.

For the 2025 edition, nominees include popular chess player and teacher, Tunde Onakoya, actresses Bimbo Ademoye, Ruth Kadiri, Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli, and Regina Daniels.

Also, influencers like KieKie, Priscilla Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Peller, Sabinus, Taaooma, Brain Jotter, Opeyemi Famakin, and Cubana Chief Priest, among other well-known personalities, were nominated for various categories.