Weekend Recap | Here are 5 Things That Happened During the Weekend

The weekend is great for having fun, unwinding, and getting quality rest from the week’s activities. Here are some things you may have missed while focusing on making the best of your weekend.

Popular Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze joined “The Honest Bunch” podcast and replaced the former host, Nedu Wazobia.

The announcement was made on Sunday night via the podcast’s official Instagram page, unveiling a new poster that features Daddy Freeze as part of the crew.

“The Honest Bunch podcast just got more unfiltered,” the caption read. “Get ready for hotter takes, deeper convos, and unapologetic honesty. Say hello to our latest addition, @daddyfreeze.”

Daddy Freeze also confirmed the news on his personal Instagram page, sharing the same poster with the caption: “A new era has begun.”

On Saturday, June 13th, BBNaija’s star Angel Ifiemi was involved in a motor accident. The “Double Wahala” season participant confirmed that the accident left his vehicle badly wrecked.

He shared photos from the scene on Instagram, revealing how close he came to losing his life, and expressing deep gratitude for surviving the incident without casualties.

“Last night, I came terrifyingly close to death in a car crash that left my vehicle severely damaged,” he wrote. “By God’s grace, I walked away without a single scratch, though my car wasn’t so lucky. God spared my life, and for that, I’m endlessly thankful. Thank you, Lord!”

In a bid to preserve and promote the legacy of Fuji music, legendary Fuji artist King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa launched the Fuji Music Camp, a structured initiative designed to groom the next generation of Fuji artists across all styles and sub-genres.

The purpose of this project is to equip upcoming Fuji talents with mentors, resources, and everything they will need to thrive and be outstanding in the music industry.

Nigerian afrobeats artist, Davido, announced his withdrawal from his upcoming concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, initially slated for July 3, due to certain unresolved issues with the event’s planning and execution.

In a statement posted on his Instagram story on Saturday, he explained that although ticket sales have been strong and fan support overwhelming, he could no longer proceed with the performance due to what he described as “major misalignments” with the organisers.

He further revealed that despite all the efforts to resolve these “major misalignments”, the issues persisted, leading to the decision to pull out of the event. Davido added that while the show would still hold, he would not be performing.

Nigerian artist Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony, revealed that a tragic car accident in 2021 played a key role in changing his parents’ stance on his music career.

During an interview on the “Behind The Prestige” podcast, Victony explained that his parents were initially unsupportive of his decision to pursue music, as they wanted him to focus on completing his education and building a career in engineering.

However, he said their perspective shifted after the accident, which claimed one life and left three others injured, when they witnessed the public support he received. According to him, that moment helped them understand how much music meant to him and how deeply it resonated with others.