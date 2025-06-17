Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu to Visit Benue Over Ongoing Violence

Tinubu to visit Benue over ongoing violence

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu to visit Benue over ongoing violence

President Bola Tinubu will visit Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, to address the persistent violence plaguing the region.

According to a statement from Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, the president’s planned trip to Kaduna has been rescheduled for Thursday to prioritize the Benue crisis.

During the visit, Tinubu will meet with traditional rulers, political and religious leaders, community representatives, and youth groups to explore long-term solutions to the unrest.

Court grants Emefiele bail in money laundering case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over an eight-count money laundering charge.

Justice Yusuf Halilu ordered Emefiele to present two sureties with properties in Asokoro, Maitama, or Wuse, each valued at no less than ₦2 billion. He must also submit his international passport to the court registrar.

The judge ruled that Emefiele should be remanded if he fails to meet the bail terms by Wednesday, June 18. The charges include alleged theft of billions from proxy accounts and the illegal acquisition of a 753-unit housing estate.

Edun, Cardoso meet to strengthen economic reforms as inflation declines again

Finance Minister Wale Edun and CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso met in Abuja to enhance coordination between fiscal and monetary policies amid ongoing economic reforms.

Their meeting coincided with new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed a second consecutive monthly drop in Nigeria’s inflation rate. Headline inflation fell to 22.97% in May 2025, down from 23.71% in April and 24.23% in February.

The decline signals early progress in the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy.

Lagos Assembly summons ride-hailing firms over sector unrest

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned top ride-hailing platforms—Uber, Bolt, Indrive, Rida, and LagRide—for a public hearing set for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

This follows a petition by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), aimed at addressing rising tensions in the sector.

According to Azeez Jaiyesimi, AUATON’s Lagos chairman, the hearing seeks to establish a framework for safer, fairer, and more transparent practices within Nigeria’s growing gig economy.

Israel bombs Iran State TV headquarters During live broadcast

Tensions escalated sharply on Monday as Israel launched an airstrike on the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), disrupting a live news bulletin.

Anchor Sahar Emami was forced to flee on air as the studio filled with dust and debris following the explosion. The attack came shortly after Israel issued a warning to Tehran’s District Three, where IRIB is located.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed responsibility, calling IRIB a “propaganda and incitement tool” of the Iranian regime. He said the strike followed the evacuation of nearby residents and vowed to “strike the Iranian dictator everywhere.”