Infinix Nigeria Spreads Joy This Sallah with CSR and Customer Rewards

Infinix Nigeria has once again demonstrated its deep commitment to community and customer engagement through a memorable Sallah celebration marked by generosity and impact. Over the festive weekend, the brand embarked on a nationwide give-back initiative, visiting underprivileged communities in Lagos, Kaduna, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kano, providing essential foodstuffs and specially curated branded gift items. This initiative was carried out in partnership with local community leaders, helping to reach the people who needed it most. By going beyond commerce and investing directly in community well-being, the brand reiterates its belief that a successful brand must also be socially responsible.

In addition to its charitable outreach, Infinix celebrated its customers with an exciting in-store rewards campaign. Customers who purchased select models like the Smart 9 & 9HD, Hot 50i, Hot 50 Pro+, and the Zero Flip were not only treated to instant discounts but also won prizes worth up to ₦6,000,000. Lucky customers also went home with gifts such as cooking oil, packs of semovita, free Mag power banks, and Infinix earbuds, turning every purchase into a festive experience.

This dual celebration, combining consumer rewards with community upliftment, demonstrates a unique approach to corporate responsibility. For Infinix, Sallah was not just about sales, but a chance to connect, celebrate, and support its community and loyal customers. 

By combining both festive giveaways and direct aid to vulnerable groups, the brand has championed a dual celebration, joy for new device owners and relief for those in need. As this festive season wraps up, Infinix reaffirms its commitment to delight customers and uplift communities, because true celebration is about rewarding and giving back.

For more exciting updates, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter).

