Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Military Deploys Air Surveillance in Benue After Deadly Attacks

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Military deploys air surveillance in Benue after deadly attacks

The military has launched aerial surveillance operations over Makurdi and surrounding areas in Benue State following the brutal killings in Yelwata and Daudu communities on Saturday.

At least over 100 people were reportedly killed and many others injured when terrorists invaded the communities in Guma Local Government Area.

On Sunday, protesters gathered at Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi, calling on the Federal Government to act swiftly to protect citizens.

A military source, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the air surveillance is to monitor the situation and enable a rapid response to other threats.

Tension in APC over alleged plot to replace Shettima in 2027

Tensions have erupted within the All Progressives Congress (APC) over an alleged plan to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 elections.

A meeting of North-East APC stakeholders in Gombe State on Sunday turned violent when supporters of the Vice President clashed with the party’s Zonal Vice Chairman, Mustapha Salihu.

In a viral video, Salihu was seen being attacked, struck with a chair and with a plastic bucket, as he fled the scene amidst the chaos. The incident highlights growing divisions within the party ahead of the next election cycle in 2027.

Dangote Refinery to begin fuel distribution nationwide amid Lagos dispute

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it will commence the nationwide distribution of petrol and diesel starting August 15.

The development comes amid growing fears of fuel scarcity in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria due to a standoff between tanker drivers, fuel marketers, and the Lagos State Government over the E-Call Up system.

Drivers and marketers have threatened to halt loading operations, citing the ₦12,500 per truck fee as unaffordable, particularly along the Lekki-Epe corridor. However, the state government insists the policy will continue, accusing the unions of extorting drivers by collecting up to ₦41,000 without offering any real service.

Trump considers visa ban on Nigeria and 35 other countries over immigration concerns

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering imposing a visa ban on 36 countries, including Nigeria, as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration.

According to a memo cited by The Washington Post and allegedly signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the proposed ban targets countries accused of failing to meet U.S. immigration standards. The listed issues include government corruption, poor database systems, and antisemitic or anti-American actions by citizens.

Among the countries on the list are Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt, Syria, and Uganda. The potential move has raised concerns about diplomatic relations and the impact on international mobility for affected nations.

CNN Academy Training Program 2025 now open for Global South storytellers

The CNN Academy Training Program 2025 is now accepting applications, offering a fully funded opportunity for emerging storytellers from the Global South to enhance their journalism and storytelling skills.

Designed to equip participants with mobile journalism techniques and impactful storytelling practices, the program features expert-led training from CNN professionals. It includes a virtual phase followed by an intensive in-person session in Abu Dhabi.

Eligible applicants must be residents of the Global South, including countries in Africa, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific, and the Caribbean. The application deadline is June 23, 2025.