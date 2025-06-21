How “A Lagos Love Story” made history by showing on Amazon Prime and Netflix at the same time

By Ayotunde Kalio

When A Lagos Love Story debuted simultaneously on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in May 2025, most Nigerian viewers celebrated the milestone for what it visibly was — a well-crafted romantic drama with glossy production and charming leads. But behind the surface of romance lies a far more seismic story: the unprecedented dual-platform release marks a watershed moment in Nigerian film distribution. It’s not just the film that broke a ceiling; it’s the strategy — one that reveals the steady, almost silent, evolution of its creators.

At the center of this story is the Lagos-based studio behind the film. Founded by filmmakers who were once dismissed as too sentimental or commercially naïve, the studio — whose identity has long been defined by feel-good, crowd-pleasing stories — has steadily carved a place in the notoriously difficult middle lane between artistic credibility and mass-market appeal. They didn’t chase awards, and they didn’t chase virality. They chased presence. And now, it’s paid off.

A brief history of friction

For years, the Nigerian film industry — Nollywood — has lived in the twin shadows of platform politics and distribution bottlenecks. Netflix arrived in the Nigerian market in 2020 with a loud bang, picking up content aggressively and offering unprecedented visibility. Amazon Prime followed a year later, making a quieter but more deliberate entry, focusing on deeper relationships with production houses and offering more lucrative back-end deals. The two giants have rarely shared titles.

Indeed, even international co-productions — like The King’s Horseman or Gangs of Lagos — have stuck to one platform, given the exclusivity clauses baked into streaming deals. For A Logos Love Story to break that tradition is nothing short of radical.

How it happened

Sources close to the production say the dual-release strategy was the result of months of behind-the-scenes negotiation. The studio first sold the film to Netflix for Sub-Saharan Africa rights, before re-licensing it to Amazon Prime for global diaspora access, leveraging Amazon’s increasing appetite for Afrocentric content and its recent distribution push in Canada, the UK, and select U.S. metro areas.

This multi-platform strategy, once considered unthinkable in Nollywood, is the product of long, quiet years of relationship-building — and proof that Nigerian studios are becoming as savvy in business as they are in storytelling. No longer content with one-off licensing deals, this team bet on ownership, held firm through offers, and negotiated a hybrid that worked on their terms.

Why this matters

There’s a quiet dignity in how A Logos Love Story rewrites the rules. This is a film with no global celebrity cast, no film festival laurels, and no bombastic marketing — yet it now sits side by side on the homepages of the world’s two biggest streaming services.

For Nigerian creators long locked out of Western gatekeeping circuits — Sundance, Cannes, or even TIFF — this is proof that the future of African cinema doesn’t have to run through colonial corridors. It can be built from Lagos, quietly, patiently, structurally.

And for the audience, it means more access, more choice, and a broader validation of the stories they already love. Not every revolution comes with fireworks. Some come with simultaneous availability — and the soft, undeniable proof of industry power.