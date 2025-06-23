Weekend Recap | Here are 5 Things That Happened During the Weekend

The weekend is great for having fun, unwinding, and getting quality rest from the week’s activities. Here are some things you may have missed while focusing on making the best of your weekend.

Davido calls out Hi Ibiza security

Wizkid features in Shank’s live stream

Ric Hassani opens up on why he changed career paths

Tiwa Savage shares her thoughts on her son being in the music industry

Femi Branch is accused of assaulting an assistant director on a film set

Nigerian Afrobeats artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, mentioned that he and his team were involved in a heated altercation with the security personnel at Hi Ibiza, a well-known nightclub in Spain, on Saturday night.

Davido shared photos of some of the security staff he claimed were involved in the confrontation via his Instagram story, but didn’t disclose full details of what triggered the incident.

The artist is currently vacationing in Ibiza with his team, and over the past few days, the group has been posting pictures and videos from their luxury getaway on social media.

The exact cause of the dispute remains unknown, as neither Hi Ibiza nightclub nor Spanish authorities have issued an official statement.

The Nigerian Skitmaker, Adesokan Emmanuel, commonly known as Shank, met with the Nigerian Grammy Award-winning artist, Wizkid, who showed up amidst his live stream, and they exchanged warm pleasantries.

This came off as a shock to his audience because Wizkid is known for rarely associating with others. According to the Nigerian artist, he and Shank are going to do lots of fun stuff during his (Shank’s) stay in Los Angeles.

The Nigerian R&B singer, Ric Hassani, opened up about his journey into the music industry, revealing how a single proposal video on a wedding blog changed everything for him.

He mentioned that although he faced difficulties breaking into the industry at first, he didn’t hesitate to make the switch once the chance came. He explained that one of his biggest challenges was the fact that his sound didn’t fit into what was considered in vogue at the time.

The artist revealed that his turning point came when one of his songs was used in the background of a proposal video posted on BellaNaija, and instead of the couple being the focus, the comment section was filled with people asking about the song. The buzz from the video got him invited to perform at a show.

According to him, the payment he received was more than his monthly salary at Access Bank, where he was working at the time.

“So they called me for a show, and this was more than my salary. So I left Access Bank. I said, I’m not doing it again.”

Nigerian Afrobeats artist, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she wouldn’t encourage her son, Jamal, to pursue a music career.

In an interview on Afrobeats Intelligence with Joey Akan, she shared her honest thoughts about motherhood, her career, and the harsh realities of the music industry.

According to her, while music has brought her success, she knows just how tough the journey can be, especially for upcoming artists. She explained that the industry is demanding, unpredictable, and often mentally draining.

The artist added that artists are expected to maintain a glamorous image, even when things aren’t as they seem financially.

A film crew association accused Nollywood actor Femi Branch of physically assaulting a first assistant director (A.D.) during a film shoot on June 18, 2025.

In a statement released on Friday, the group alleged that the incident occurred after the assistant director questioned why filming had started without the presence of key crew members, including the A.D. and the Director of Photography (D.P.).

According to the union, this confrontation led to Branch reacting with verbal insults and then slapping the assistant director in front of other crew members.

They stated that the altercation crossed professional boundaries and violated basic human decency. Femi Branch was reportedly prevented from leaving the set until he offered an apology, as filming was immediately halted by the crew in protest.

The association claimed that under pressure, the actor eventually issued an apology to the assistant director and the entire crew, after which filming resumed under the assistant director’s instruction.

They praised the production team for standing firmly against what they described as “violence on set” and commended them for upholding values of respect and integrity.