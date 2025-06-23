Article

Chude Jideonwo Speaks at London School of Economics Event on Strategic Communication and Land Restoration

Media entrepreneur and founder of WithChude show, Chude Jideonwo, was invited as a guest speaker at a communications masterclass hosted by the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa (FLIA) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in partnership with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Held in early June in London, the week-long masterclass brought together journalists, social media influencers, and communication professionals from Africa, Asia, and South America. The immersive sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics such as the contemporary attention economy, ethical storytelling, public speaking, and the power of narrative in the fight against desertification.

The course also introduced participants to practical concepts in land degradation and ecosystem services, systems thinking, and power analysis using real-world case studies, including Egypt’s desertification efforts. Participants took part in hands-on activities like creating podcasts, simulating content creation on-site, and engaging in Oxford-style debates at field locations such as the Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park.

As a featured speaker, Chude led a conversation on building persuasive narratives and using digital media to drive awareness and impact. His insights drew from over two decades of work across television, social impact, and advocacy, helping audiences understand how strategic communication can shape policy, perception, and community-driven change.

Chude’s participation in the masterclass reflects his growing presence in global development spaces, particularly at the intersection of climate justice, public influence, and African storytelling.

