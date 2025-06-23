Are you looking for a vacation this weekend? These top ten resorts in Nigeria are a must-visit. In times when you feel the need to relax, have exclusive spaces for business meetings, etc, here are the top ten locations to visit in Nigeria to have an amazing experience.

Agulu Lake Resort

Agulu Lake Resort is one of the top ten resorts to visit in Nigeria. It is a serene lakeside destination that offers comfortable rooms, excellent dining, spacious event spaces, and much more. It is located in Agulu, Anambra State.

Zuma Rock Resort Niger

This resort offers modern comfort, adventure, training, and beautiful event spaces behind Zuma Rock. Regardless of the purpose of the visit, this spot is perfect for relaxation. It is located at Auja-Kaduna Express Way, Zuma Rock, Niger.

Heliconia Park

Heliconia Park offers 37 Standard Rooms, 12 Corner Suites, 1 Executive (Exclusive) Suite, 2 Presidential Suites, and for longer stays, there are residential apartments featuring spacious living rooms, fully equipped kitchenettes, balconies, and ensuite bathrooms ideal for families or business travellers. It also has fun facilities such as two outdoor tennis courts, a basketball court, a football pitch, and much more. It is located at the Eastern Bypass, Ogbunabali, Rivers State.

Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort

This resort, located in Uyo, is an eco-friendly location that combines luxury accommodation, recreation, wellness facilities, and event spaces to give you the best there is. It offers great experiences and leaves you with no doubt that it is one of the top ten resorts to visit in Nigeria

Lemon 7 Beach Resort

Lemon 7 Beach Resort is an upscale boutique hotel that has luxury rooms, direct beach access, seven pools, water sports, and unique leisure experiences. It has three kinds of rooms -Swim‑Up Room, Terrace Room, and Family Room. It also has numerous amenities to make your stay worthwhile. It is located at Ilashe Island, Lagos.

Fifth Chukker

This resort in Kaduna offers both villa and pony-hut accommodations, three polo fields with stables, a pool, sports courts, dining, event spaces, a kids’ playground, and beautiful trails beside Kangimi Dam, all to make you relaxed, and in a countryside setting.

Monty Suites

This resort, located in Calabar, offers suites, a gym, spa with sauna and steam room, outdoor pool, restaurant, and bars. It is perfect for leisure, business, and entertainment.

ALMAT Farms

Almat Farms is the location you turn to when you want an escape from city life. It is perfect for family outings, nature lovers, and even corporate events. With its blend of agricultural education, animal interactions, and outdoor sports, you are sure to have an amazing experience. It is located at ALMAT Dr, Kuje, Abuja.

Osborne La Palm Royal Resort

This resort, located at Lord Uggboma Dr, GRA, Port Harcourt, offers luxury rooms, a spa, a pool, a gym, a restaurant, bars, event halls, and a game arcade. It is ideal for both relaxation and business stays. This location is definitely one of the top ten resorts to visit in Nigeria if you find yourself in Port Harcourt for any reason.

Ilaji Resorts

Ilaji Resorts is an all-in-one destination that offers spacious suites, sports courts, a cinema, a kids’ play area, restaurants, a mini zoo, an art gallery, and even a salon, and everything you need to have an amazing experience. It is located at Oloyo Village, Ibadan State.