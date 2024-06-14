Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Organised Labour Urges Tinubu to Consult Them Before Submitting the New Minimum Wage to the National Assembly

Organised Labour urges Tinubu to consult them before submitting the new minimum wage to the National Assembly

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Organised Labour urges Tinubu to consult them before submitting the new minimum wage to the National Assembly

The Organised Labour, consisting of the NLC and TUC, has requested that the President be transparent about the new minimum wage.

They suggested that President Tinubu reveal his intentions about the increased minimum wage before quickly submitting it to the National Assembly for approval, as this act would take away bargaining power from the Organised Labour who demand ₦250,000.

“We do not expect the President to present a final figure to the National Assembly without consulting with organised labour, employers, and state governors. Everyone will still come together to discuss before transmission to the National Assembly,” Joe Ajaero said.

World Bank supports Tinubu’s reforms with a $2.25 billion support package

The World Bank has crowned President Bola Tinubu’s efforts in reforming Nigeria by supporting him with a $2.25 billion support package.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, announced the news to the public, saying, “This combined total of $2.25 billion will offer essential financial and technical support as the government continues to address economic distortions.

“These reforms will create quality jobs and economic opportunities for all Nigerians.”

The support package includes $1.5 billion for the Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing Programme (DPF) and $750 million for the Nigeria Accelerating Resource Mobilisation Reforms (ARMOR) Programme-for-Results (P-for-R).

Fashola asks that the Lagos Assembly review Tenancy Law

Former Minister of Works and Housing and ex-Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has asked that the Lagos State Assembly review the tenancy law, which will require landlords to charge six months rent.

Fashola signed the Tenancy Law in 2011, allowing Lagos landlords to charge a year’s rent from new tenants; however, Fashola has gone back on his word, stating that in the face of the present economic issues, the Assembly should review the Tenancy Law.

“At this time of economic challenges and cost of living issues, I think we can go back to the tenancy agreement where landlords should be compelled to collect three months to six months’ rent. This will help in no small way.”

NCDC reveals there have been 1,141 cholera cases reported in 30 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) warned Nigerians of the increasing cases of cholera reported around the country as the rainy season continues.

A statement signed by the Director General, Dr Jide Idris, claimed that from January 1 to June 11, 2024, there had been a total of 1,141 suspected and 65 confirmed cases of cholera, with 30 resulting in deaths across 30 states.

The NCDC released a report stating that there were ten states in the country which contributed highly to the spread of the disease. These states are Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, and Zamfara.

Cholera is a food and water-borne disease caused by the digestion of the organism Vibrio cholerae in affected water and food.

Portable adds Davido to the list of attacked celebrities on social media

Nigerian singer Portable has added Davido to the list of artists he has quarrelled with on social media as he took to social media to announce his anger at Davido unfollowing him shortly after their hangout in America.

It would seem the hangout did not succeed as intended because Portable went on Instagram Live to say one individual advised him to sign with Empire rather than Sony Music; he disapproved of the advice, saying he also wanted to win a Grammy award.

He accused Davido of trying to destroy him, saying just because Davido unfollowed him did not mean his career would come to an end. He stressed that there was a lot of fake love in the music industry.