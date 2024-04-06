Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

Menisms

The men open up about a conversation every grown adult finds uncomfortable talking about, and that is porn. They talk about addiction and overcoming the desire to watch pornographic videos.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

This week’s episode features the classic Nigerian artist ‘Terry G’ as he opens up about his life and how he has been in the entertainment industry. He shares insight into the music business, life as a classic entertainer, and how to survive with free madness.

I Said What I Said

This week, our favourite podcasters, FK and Jollz, invite Ibi of “My Money Start” to guest host as the three share their opinions on money, shame, budgeting, and battling issues revolving around inadequacy.

So Nigerian

So Nigerian is one of the best podcasts in Nigeria, thanks to its relativity to all Nigerian youths. This week’s episode sees the hosts share their experience on house hunting with the guest host, Emmanuel. They talk about house agents and the stress of finding the right house that feels like home.

The Uncut Podcast

Formerly known as “The BTS Podcast”, this week, the ladies revamp the name of their podcast show and welcome the fans to a whole new era with “The Uncut Podcast”.