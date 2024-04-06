Top 5 Podcasts of The Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

  1. Menisms
Menisms

The men open up about a conversation every grown adult finds uncomfortable talking about, and that is porn. They talk about addiction and overcoming the desire to watch pornographic videos.

  1. The Honest Bunch Podcast
Honest bunch podcast

This week’s episode features the classic Nigerian artist ‘Terry G’ as he opens up about his life and how he has been in the entertainment industry. He shares insight into the music business, life as a classic entertainer, and how to survive with free madness.

  1. I Said What I Said

This week, our favourite podcasters, FK and Jollz, invite Ibi of “My Money Start” to guest host as the three share their opinions on money, shame, budgeting, and battling issues revolving around inadequacy.

  1. So Nigerian

So Nigerian is one of the best podcasts in Nigeria, thanks to its relativity to all Nigerian youths. This week’s episode sees the hosts share their experience on house hunting with the guest host, Emmanuel. They talk about house agents and the stress of finding the right house that feels like home.

  1. The Uncut Podcast

Formerly known as “The BTS Podcast”, this week, the ladies revamp the name of their podcast show and welcome the fans to a whole new era with “The Uncut Podcast”.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 5, 2024

Events To Attend This Weekend in Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 3, 2024

Here’s What We Know About The Budding Sensational Artist ‘Taves’

Slowly taking the world by storm, Nigerian singer Toluwanimi Aluko, also known as “Taves,” is the latest celebrity in the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 2, 2024

Burna Boy and Rema Win Big At iHeartRadio Awards

Afrobeats continues to shine through the worldwide media, with Nigerian artists like Arya Starr, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema and ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 1, 2024

Weekend Recap | Ay Makun, Simi x Tiwa Savage, BNXN x Wizkid, Ayra Starr

Comedian Ay Makun reveals how his support for Peter Obi nearly ruined his life Nigerian comedian and actor Ay Makun ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 30, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 28, 2024

Omah Lay Among Speakers At The 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit

The 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit is set to take place in Botswana, Africa, from May 5 to May 8, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail