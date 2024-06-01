Seun Ajayi, Dakore Egbuson and Alex Usifo to Star in Ema Edosio’s “When Nigeria Happens”

When Nigeria Happens

Nollywood stars Dakore Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, and Alex Usifo will be cast in the new Ema Edosio’s upcoming film “When Nigeria Happens”.

In collaboration with famous Nigerian dancer Qudus Onikeku, Ema will be directing her next feature film. The movie will focus on solid themes such as the resilience of young Nigerians in the face of oppression in the bustling city of Lagos State.

“When Nigeria Happens” will portray love and teach how to keep its flame burning despite the many hurdles and winds of chaos that come its way.

Ema Edosio is to be commended for putting her best foot forward in directing this film, as it takes a remarkable depth in real-life experience to perfectly craft and display the socio-economic challenges that almost every Nigerian youth has encountered.

Although the movie has no release date yet, it can be expected to strike Nigerians with a dose of reality as it acknowledges how everyone tries their best to survive.

