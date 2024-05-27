Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Content Creator Shank Gets in an Altercation with UK Gangster

Content creator Shank gets in an altercation with UK gangster

FG takes 36 governors to court over LGA autonomy

“Your policies were implemented wrongly,” Obasanjo calls out Tinubu

Tinubu flags off construction of the Lagos Coastal Highway Project

FG reveals international consumers owe Nigeria $51 million for electricity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Content creator Shank gets in an altercation with UK gangster

Nigerian skitmaker and content creator Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, known as Shank, narrowly escaped a deadly battle with a thug in the United Kingdom who had an issue with him creating content in a specific location, which happened to be the territory of the gangster.

According to a terrifying video showing up on the internet, Shank was being physically assaulted by the British thug who started attacking and questioning him.



FG takes 36 governors to court over LGA autonomy

The federal government has dragged the governors of the thirty-six states to court over their alleged misconduct in the administration of Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The federal government filed a lawsuit against the 36 governors at the Supreme Court through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The FG had several demands, including prohibiting state governors from embarking on unilateral, arbitrary and unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government leaders.

“Your policies were implemented wrongly,” Obasanjo calls out Tinubu

Nigeria’s ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo spoke out against the policies introduced by the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo pointed out that calling for fuel subsidy removal and tampering with FX rates were necessary policies, but they had been implemented wrongly.

“Today, the government has taken three decisions, two of which are necessary but wrongly implemented and have led to the impoverization of the economy and Nigerians. These are removal of subsidies, closing the gap between the black market and official rates of exchange, and the third is dealing with a military coup in Niger Republic,” he said.

Tinubu flags off construction of the Lagos Coastal Highway Project

President Tinubu has flagged off the construction of the 700km Lagos to Calabar coastal highway by expressing his optimism as a “bragging day”.

The event took place in the Victoria Area of Lagos State on May 26 and included the attendance of the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and the Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The President was incredibly proud to flag off the construction as it would be a true testament to his dedication to rebuilding Nigeria and renewing the hopes of Nigerians.

FG reveals international consumers owe Nigeria $51 million for electricity

The federal government revealed that international consumers have failed to pay about $51.2 million to Nigeria for electricity from Nigeria to the power users in 2023.

The federal government also revealed that another group of consumers identified as ‘bilateral power consumers’ did not remit ₦7.6 billion to the Nigerian power sector.

Although Nigeria is unable to provide electricity to its citizens consistently, it struck deals with neighbouring countries like Togo, Benin, and Niger, to provide them with electricity.