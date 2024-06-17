Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Stella, Funke, Doyin David, Osimhen x Finidi

Stella Ikwuegbu loses fight to leg cancer

Stella Ikwuegbu loses fight to leg cancer

Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu, famous for her roles in ‘Cat and Rat,’ ‘Reggae Boys’ and more, has unfortunately passed away in a strong and lasting fight against leg cancer.

Stanley Nwoko, a film producer, confirmed the actress’ death and took to social media to announce her untimely demise.

He claimed she had been fighting leg cancer before her death, but she was unable to continue the battle with the sickness.

Funke Akindele takes home prize for Best Dressed Female at ‘Lakatabu’ premiere

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was named the Best Dressed Female at the premiere of the new film ‘Lakatabu’ produced by Odunlade Adekola.

The premiere, which took place at Film House Circle Mall in Lagos, marked the attendance of many film stars and influencers in the entertainment industry, one of which included the successful actress Funke Akindele.

While Funke won the Best Dressed Female award, Denrele Edun, a Nigerian fashion enthusiast, won the Best Dressed Male prize.

BBNaija’s ex-housemate Doyin David confesses to faking her personality while on the show

Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ season ex-housemate, Doyin David, revealed that she had faked her personality while on the show.

The influencer was hosted on the CreativiTEA podcast, where she revealed her tactics to being in the game twice as she appeared in the Level Up and All Stars seasons.

She claimed that the Doyin David on the show was too much of a pacifist and always preferred to talk things out rather than her actual personality, who believed that fighting was the best way to get things done.

Osimhen and Finidi George exchange words

Nigerian professional footballer Victor Osimhen was accused by Former Super Eagles Coach Finidi George, who claimed he would not beg the footballer to participate in the match. Of course, this was misconstrued by the time it got to the ears of Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli striker found the allegations insulting and took to Instagram Live, where he bared his emotions without holding back, revealing that his doctor had confirmed to Finidi his inability to play in any game.

The football player said some flowery words in his response to Finidi on Instagram Live, which left many Nigerians attacking him for his lack of respect.