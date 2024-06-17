Iconic Whisky Brand, The Macallan, Unveils Classic Cut 2023 Release in Lagos Nigeria

Iconic Whisky Brand, The Macallan, Unveils Classic Cut 2023 Release in Lagos Nigeria

The Macallan, world’s most revered single malt Scotch whisky, unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 limited edition of the Classic Cut in an exclusive event held in Lagos, Nigeria. In a prestigious collaboration with renowned Nigerian fashion designer Mai Atafo, The Macallan Classic Cut 2023 Edition made its debut at ATAFO Studio in the city of Lagos on May 12, 2024. 

The unveiling event celebrated the union of The Macallan’s exceptional whisky-making craftsmanship and ATAFO’s signature aesthetic, creating a truly immersive and luxurious experience for the distinguished guests in attendance. 

Evoto

“We are thrilled to bring The Macallan Classic Cut 2023 Edition to Nigeria, a market that appreciates the finer things in life,” said Hammed Adebiyi, the Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria. “This limited edition represents the pinnacle of our whisky-making art, meticulously crafted to delight the senses of the most discerning whisky enthusiasts,” he said.

The Classic Cut is an embodiment of The Macallan’s uncompromising commitment to quality and craftsmanship. It is inspired by the whisky’s unique tasting notes, while the addition of ‘one cut’ of water opens a new, sensorial world from pear to almond biscotti. This high-strength release demonstrates The Macallan’s ongoing quest to seek out the extraordinary. 

The Macallan curated a bespoke experience for the launch event, seamlessly blending the worlds of fashion and whisky in a truly captivating manner. Guests were treated to an immersive journey, where they could appreciate the artistry and attention to detail that goes into crafting each limited-edition bottle. The Macallan Double Cask 15-Year-old and the Macallan Double Cask 18-year-old perfectly complemented the luxurious and sophisticated event. The Macallan Classic Cut 2023 also added an elegant touch with its rich flavours and aromas when unveiled.

“It is an honour to collaborate with The Macallan, a brand that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence and craftsmanship,” said Mai Atafo. “The Classic Cut 2023 Edition is a true masterpiece, and we are proud to have created an unforgettable experience that celebrates the best of Nigerian and Scottish heritage.” 

The Macallan is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year with a series of meticulously selected activities across the world. Two centuries have passed since Alexander Reid distilled the first batch of whisky in his curiously small stills and began the extraordinary legacy of The Macallan. It has been described as a celebration of time travel – explored through five themes: Incomparable; Creativity, Craftsmanship, Legacy and Sustainability.

Ends

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands near Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan’s spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre Estate. Crafted without compromise.

Please savour The Macallan responsibly.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 11, 2024

Jägermeister and Santa Cruz Partner to Launch Limited Edition Iconic Skateboard

Jägermeister, in partnership with the iconic US label Santa Cruz, has launched a limited three-piece skateboard and fashion capsule collection. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 10, 2024

Loughborough University VC Visits Nigeria to Foster Strategic Partnerships

Loughborough University Vice-Chancellor and President, Prof. Nick Jennings recently concluded a visit to Nigeria to develop strategic partnerships with key ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 4, 2024

FCCPC Introduces Innovative TV Series to Combat Underage Tobacco Access, Use

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has taken another bold step in its ongoing “Don’t Burn Their Future” campaign to curb ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 3, 2024

Premier Retail Property Partners LLP commissions Koka Junction Mall in Asaba, Delta State

Premier Retail Property Partners LLP, developers of a topnotch state-of-the-art retail and entertainment complex, has commissioned Koka Junction Mall along the popular and ever-busy ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 24, 2024

Long Live Connectivity as TECNO POVA 6 Neo Offers Extended Battery Life for the Modern Lifestyle

In a world where power outages are as common as morning coffee, finding a smartphone that keeps up with our ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 24, 2024

Hurry! Infinix HOT 40 Series Green Discount Promotion Wrapping Up – Save ₦20,000 

As we approach the end of May, this is your friendly reminder not to miss out on Infinix’s incredible offer! ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail