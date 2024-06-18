Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UNICEF Urges FG to Eradicate Cholera Before Schools Resume

UNICEF urges FG to eradicate cholera before schools resume

Peter Obi queries FG over the acquisition of presidential jets

MTN collaborates with NDLEA UNODC to fight substance abuse among youths

World Bank names Kenyan currency best performing African currency

Domestic airlines announce possible increase in airfares as forex predictions fluctuate

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has alerted the Nigerian federal government of its worry about the cholera outbreak in Nigeria as it urged the government to eradicate the disease in schools before resumption.

UNICEF has demanded that the FG should employ the usage of extensive measures to ensure that no child is in danger of contracting cholera in schools.

The Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucrier, said, “There is, therefore, an urgent need for good sanitation, hygiene practices, improved access to clean water, regular handwashing with soap and clean water to combat the outbreak in schools.”

Peter Obi queries FG over the acquisition of presidential jets

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, aired his opinions concerning the federal government’s decision to purchase more aircraft for the presidential fleet.

Peter Obi queried the federal government about not focusing on essential matters in the country but instead chasing after materialistic items for their good rather than the people. He demanded that the FG look at the situation of the country’s economy, which came to be by the passing of FG’s policies.

The Presidency, however, replied to his comments, calling him insensitive and wondering if he would like to see the President dead as the current presidential jet is “rickety” and weak, claiming it was the National Assembly that announced the purchase of new jets for the President and his Vice President.

MTN collaborates with NDLEA UNODC to fight substance abuse among youths

The MTN Foundation has announced its partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to fight substance abuse in Nigeria.

The collaboration plays a vital role in the MTN Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP), a multi-stakeholder initiative aimed at reducing the incidence of first-time substance abuse among Nigerian youths aged 10 to 25 years.

“Five years ago, we examined the dire situation and concluded that something had to be done about the menace of substance abuse. We felt it was time to address the problem beyond boardroom speeches, leading to the birth of ASAP,” the Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, said.

World Bank names Kenyan currency best performing African currency

The World Bank has named the Kenyan Shilling the best-performing African currency of the moment, ousting the Nigerian naira, which occupied the position for a short period.

The Kenyan Shilling has risen to an all-time high for the first time in 15 months, rising from Shs161/$ to Shs128.66/$, making it a year since it reached these new heights.

According to reports, the main contributor to the rise in Kenya’s foreign exchange market can be attributed to improved agricultural exports.

Domestic airlines announce possible increase in airfares as forex predictions fluctuate

Airlines have reportedly announced that there will be changes in the prices of tickets due to the instability of the foreign exchange market.

The domestic airlines also stated that they might not be in service much longer as the forex threatens to shut down their businesses as they need to take the aircraft overseas for maintenance.

According to reports, aeroplane spare parts are relatively expensive and depend on the forex.